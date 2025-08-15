Julia Jon crowned Miss Polonia 2025 at Glen Cove celebration of Polish heritage

Julia Jon (C.) was crowned as Miss Polonia 2025 by the Polish National Home of Glen Cove.

Julia Jon was crowned as Miss Polonia 2025 on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Polish National Home of Glen Cove and Vicinity. The event brought together local leaders, honored guests and members of the Polish-American community for a night filled with tradition and pride.

The evening’s highlight was Jon’s crowning as Miss Polonia 2025, who succeeded 2024’s titleholder, Daria Juras. The ceremony also honored Edward Podsiadło as the 2025 Glen Cove Parade Marshal, following in the footsteps of Margaret Dochnal, the 2024 Parade Marshal, who was present at the celebration.

“The Polish National Home has long been a cornerstone for preserving and celebrating Polish culture here on the North Shore. Tonight’s coronation reflects the strength and traditions of our community and showcases the deep pride we hold in our shared heritage. We are truly grateful to everyone whose efforts made this special evening possible and unforgettable,” said Bozena Kuzma, president of the Polish National Home of Glen Cove.

Notable guests included Arkadiusz Bagiński, who will serve as grand marshal of the 2025 Pulaski Parade, accompanied by his wife, Ashley Bagiński. General Pulaski Parade Committee Member Jadwiga Kopała also participated, alongside Glen Cove Firefighters Pete Prudente, Geoffrey Decoster, and Adam Acosta, who served as escorts for Miss Polonia and other dignitaries.

Local officials in attendance included Mayor Pam Panzenbeck, Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, and Council Member Marsha Silverman. Anna Czerwonka hosted the bilingual program, guiding guests through the evening’s activities in Polish and English.

Other distinguished attendees were former Glen Cove City Council Member and Tribute and Honor Foundation President Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews, as well as Cristian Buitron, who accompanied 2024 parade marshal Margaret Dochnal during the event. The celebration was energized by live performances from The Masters, whose music kept the dance floor lively throughout the night.