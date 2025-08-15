Police: Man reported missing in Roslyn

A 57-year-old Roslyn man has been reported missing.

Allan Sotnikow was reported missing to the Nassau County Police Department on Thursday, Aug. 14.

According to detectives, Sotnikow was last seen on foot on Bethpage-Sweet Hollow Road in Old Bethpage. He is described as a white male, 5’8”, and approximately 180 pounds. According to the police, he has gray hair. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and gray sneakers.

“His destination is unknown, and he may be in need of medical attention,” the police department said.

Police urged the public to keep an eye out for him.

The Nassau County Police Department requests anyone with information regarding Sotnikow to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573- 7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

There are over 100 active missing persons cases on Long Island.