HorseAbility in Old Westbury earns top accreditation

HorseAbility, which partners individuals who have special needs and others with certified professionals and equines to achieve health, wellness and learning goals in Old Westbury, has once again earned the designation of Premier Accredited Center from the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International.

The designation recognizes centers that meet nearly 200 PATH Intl. standards for safety, quality instruction, horse management, facility operations, volunteerism and best business practices. Out of more than 760 PATH Intl. member centers, only 250 hold the Premier Accredited status.

To achieve the accreditation, HorseAbility passed a rigorous evaluation by trained PATH Intl. site visitors. The evaluation ensures the center follows procedures essential for safe and high-quality equine-assisted services. PATH Intl. requires re-accreditation every five years to maintain the designation.

“By reattaining its PATH Intl. Premier Accredited Center status, HorseAbility has demonstrated a commitment to the highest standards when introducing individuals with special needs to a variety of equine-assisted services,” said PATH Intl. Chief Executive Officer Kathy Alm. “PATH Intl. Accreditation is a respected benchmark in the EAS industry. It demonstrates leadership and a commitment to safety and to the highest professional standards.”

In 1993, Kathleen Kilcommons McGowan lent her horse to a friend and physical therapist who used hippotherapy as a treatment modality for a child with cerebral palsy. After witnessing the child’s physical and emotional connection with the animal, combined with how the child’s treatment accelerated through the use of the horse, McGowan started the organization, Horseability.

HorseAbilty’s mission is to improve the lives of individuals with special needs through equine facilitated interactions.

Founded in 1969, PATH Intl. promotes safe and effective equine-assisted services for more than 71,000 children, adults and veterans through its 767 member centers. Services include therapeutic riding, groundwork, driving, interactive vaulting, physical, speech and occupational therapy, mental health services incorporating horses, and coaching and learning programs.

HorseAbility is located at 223 Store Hill Road. For more information visit www.horseability.org.