Marcello Hernandez brings the jokes to Westbury

Westbury Music Fair brought in “Saturday Night Live’s” Marcello Hernandez to perform in front of a crowded audience on Friday, Aug. 15.

Starting at 7 p.m., Hernandez took the center stage, delivering his usual observational, storytelling and culture-driven style of humor to a packed crowd.

Hernandez started doing comedy and performed short-form videos through social media, most notably getting widespread attention on TikTok. He interviewed various celebrities on his weekly review show, “Only in Dade,” including Nicky Jam, Cuba Gooding Jr and Floyd Mayweather.

In 2019, he moved to New York to pursue a career in stand-up comedy and by 2022, he was selected to be Just for Laughs’ New Face of Comedy.

That same year Hernandez joined the NBC sketch comedy show, “Saturday Night Live,” becoming the program’s first Gen Z cast member.

On the show, Hernandez has played recurring characters including Domingo, Grant, The Movie Guy, and even played Don Francisco in a parody sketch of Sabado Gigante.

In terms of his comedy, Hernandez is largely inspired by his experience of growing up as a Latino in Miami.

Hernandez will continue to tour the country until he returns home to South Florida in September for the taping of a Netflix Special.

The next ticketed event at the Westbury Music Fair will be on Saturday, Aug. 23, when Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons perform.