Planting Fields Foundation joins elite with National Museum Accreditation

Planting Fields Foundation has received accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums, a designation that marks the highest national standard for museums in the United States.

The achievement places the historic Long Island estate among the top three percent of museums nationwide. Of the country’s estimated 33,000 museums, only about 1,100 carry the distinction. Planting Fields is one of 70 museums in New York to earn accreditation and is the first New York State Parks site to do so.

“Achieving AAM accreditation is a profound milestone that underscores the dedication of our team, board, and partners to thoughtful stewardship, inclusive interpretation, and creative programming,” said Gina J. Wouters, Ph.D., president and CEO of Planting Fields Foundation. “This honor affirms the foundation’s mission to preserve and activate this extraordinary site through the lenses of history, art, horticulture and community. It also signals our readiness to grow boldly into the future as a national model for the reimagining of historic and cultural sites.”

The accreditation process spans several years and requires institutions to undergo a detailed review of operations, including governance, financial stability, collections care and public service. Museums complete a self-study and host a site visit from professionals in the field before the final decision is made by the AAM Accreditation Commission.

“Accreditation is a monumental achievement,” said Marilyn Jackson, AAM president and CEO. “The process demonstrates an institution’s commitment to best practice and is flexible enough to be accomplished by museums of any size.”

The recognition comes as Planting Fields prepares for new growth. A major garden designed by renowned landscape architect Piet Oudolf is set to open in 2026, adding to an expanding lineup of seasonal exhibitions, educational programs and performances.

Guests can explore the estate’s Tudor Revival Main House through tours offered Friday through Sunday. Guided tours run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., while self-guided tours are available from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission prices vary by age, with children under 5 admitted free. Reservations are recommended.