Sid Jacobson JCC gives back with a backpack

Volunteers gathered at the Sid Jacobson JCC to pack backpacks for undeserved children.

Volunteers at Sid Jacobson JCC in East Hills packed 650 backpacks with school supplies Monday, Aug. 18, ensuring Long Island students could start the school year prepared and confident.

The annual “Give Back With a Backpack” event, organized in partnership with Supplies for Success, brought together community members of all ages to assemble backpacks for underserved children.

“When these volunteers pack backpacks for children in need, they’re not just providing supplies, they’re giving hope, dignity, and opportunity,” said Mindy Richenstein, founder and president of Supplies for Success.

The initiative is part of Sid Jacobson JCC’s Center for Community Engagement, which mobilizes volunteers through its three pillars: Volunteerism, Linda & Gerald Marsden Social Responsibility Pillar, and Nikki Schwartz Memorial Community Needs Bank. The event reflects the organization’s mission of tikkun olam, or “repairing the world,” by addressing local challenges and promoting equity in education.

Student volunteer captains, representing every grade level, said the experience highlighted the value of teamwork and community service.

“Being captains has taught us what it means to work together for something bigger than ourselves,” said Andi Bendett, one of the student leaders. “Supplies for Success is more than just an act of service; it’s a reminder of what we can accomplish as a team.”

Supplies for Success, founded in 2002, has provided more than 300,000 backpacks to pre-K through 12th-grade students before the first day of school, helping level the educational playing field. A donation of $36 equips one child with a fully stocked backpack.

The backpacks packed Monday will be distributed across Long Island to help students enter the school year with the tools they need to succeed.