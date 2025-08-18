New Hyde Park’s Umberto’s celebrates 60 years with free food, car show

Those looking to celebrate an iconic Italian institution are invited to Umberto’s on Aug. 24.

The New Hyde Park Italian restaurant is holding a 60th anniversary party complete with an Italian car show from the Alfa Romeo club and a fundraiser for Island Harvest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

“Everyone should come out, celebrate, meet and say hi to Umberto. He remembers everyone’s faces; he’s been here for 60 years, and he just really wants to give back and celebrate,” said a spokeswoman for Umberto.

She said there would be free samples of Umberto’s food and espresso for guests.

The restaurant is also inviting Island Harvest to collect canned goods, its most recent act of support for the food bank.

“We’re marking the 60th anniversary of opening a storefront, as well as Umberto’s legacy, and he wants to give back by having Island Harvest here,” Umberto’s spokeswoman said.”We ask people to bring a donation of canned goods.”

Don Miller, a spokesman for Island Harvest, said any donation counts and truly makes a difference.

Vincenzo Lambroia, the events secretary of the New York Alfa Romeo Club, said making an Italian car show part of the event just made sense and that he was honored to be a part of an event with Umberto’s.

“He’s got his own fig farm in the back, and he grows stuff in the parking lot,” Lambroia said of Umberto. “We are privileged to be involved with such a famous Italian brand on Long Island.”

Lambroia said members of the Alfa Romeo Club invite everyone to bring their vintage and new Italian cars to show off through the afternoon.

“Come out to celebrate Umberto’s, get some free pizza and see some really cool cars,” Lambroia said.

The event will be held at Umberto’s New Hyde Park location at 633 Jericho Turnpike.