Red-tailed hawk rescued from 4-foot Oyster Bay well

The state Department of Environmental Conservation rescued an injured red-tailed hawk from a well in Oyster Bay on July 22.

The department said Environmental Conservation Police Officer Brendan Dickson received a call from a licensed department volunteer, known as a rehabilitator, reporting that the hawk was stuck in a well.

Red-tailed hawks are the most common large hawk in North America, which is identified by a red-and-white tail, according to the National Audubon Society. The organization said the birds are typically 18 to 25 inches tall.

The DEC said the hawk had flown into the 4-foot-deep well to catch frogs and was unable to spread its wings to escape.

Dickson retrieved the bird using a blanket and transported it to the rehabilitator’s facility for an examination. The exam determined that the hawk was dehydrated and had a coating on its feathers, causing them to stick together, but was otherwise healthy.

The department said the bird was given fluids and a bath and will be released soon.

Dickson is a member of the DEC’s Division of Law Enforcement, which protects wildlife and preserves environmental quality, ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, illegal pet trade and excessive emissions violations.

The department said that in the first half of this year, the division fielded approximately 45,000 calls. Last year, the division received over 105,700 calls in total.

“DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers and Investigators protect New York’s air, water, wildlife, and public safety, while also working to connect New Yorkers with the outdoors,” said DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton.