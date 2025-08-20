Plainview resident drowns in Hudson Valley lake

A Plainview man fatally drowned at Walton Lake in upstate New York on Saturday, Aug. 16, Troopers from the state police department in Monroe in Orange County said
State police said a preliminary investigation revealed that Mohammadsadegh Kiani, 36, had traveled to Walton Lake, in the Hudson Valley, just south of the Village of Monroe, to spend the day with friends.
State police said Kiani was approximately 40 feet from the shore, in water estimated to be six to seven feet deep, sitting alone on a yellow inflatable paddle board. He lost his balance and fell into the water, where he began to struggle and did not resurface, police said.
Several patrons from the American Legion Post, located directly across the street, responded, removing Kiani from the water and immediately performing life-saving measures until EMS personnel and uniformed troopers arrived at the scene.
EMS transported Kiani to Garnet Health Medical Center in critical condition, but despite extensive resuscitative efforts, he was later pronounced dead, police said.
State police said the drowning was accidental and that no foul play was suspected.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Chester Town Police Department assisted the state police at the scene.