Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Patchogue
Business

United Way and Young Professionals Network hosts Summer Social 2025 for kids in need

By Posted on
The Young Professionals Network of United Way Long Island hosted their Summer Social 2025 at Blue Point Brewing Co. in Patchogue
United Way of LI Young Professionals Network Committee Members: Justin Merk, Brendan Bateman, Lauren Grasso, Ryan Barbier, Nicole Buontempo, Johnny Corrado, Joseph Corrado, Chelsea De Leon, Sari Eldelkind, Eric James Niclas, Brandon Kenney, Ryan Korzekwiniski, James Moore, Jenna Muscarella, Kevan Scott, Ryan Spalletta and Kelly Young
Jimmy Kelly

Young people from across Long Island gathered for the Young Professionals Network Summer Social ’25, hosted by United Way of Long Island. The event, at Blue Point Brewery in Patchogue on Aug. 7, brought together professionals in their 20s and 30s for an evening of networking, food, drinks, music, and backyard games in a casual setting.

The Young Professionals Network of United Way Long Island hosted their Summer Social 2025 at Blue Point Brewing Co. in Patchogue
Proceeds from the Young Professionals Network 2025 Summer Social benefited United Way Long Island’s Stuff A Bus program.Jimmy Kelly

Proceeds from the annual Summer Social benefit United Way’s Stuff-A-Bus program, which supplies local children with the school materials they need to start the academic year ready to learn. The initiative helps thousands of students across the region, ensuring access to basic tools that support both learning and confidence in the classroom.

Dr. Joan Fallon’s Mission at Curemark

Schneps Connects

The Young Professionals Network of United Way Long Island hosted their Summer Social 2025 at Blue Point Brewing Co. in Patchogue
Theresa Regnante, United Way of Long Island President & CEO, with Tyler Reed of KPMG US and Nick Rakiec of Hello FreshJimmy Kelly

Organized by a committee of engaged young professionals, the event highlighted the growing involvement of early-career Long Islanders in both career development and community service. By combining social connection with philanthropy, the YPN Summer Social provided attendees the opportunity to expand their networks while contributing to a cause that directly impacts families in need.

About the Author

More Patchogue News

More from our Sister Sites