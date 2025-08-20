United Way and Young Professionals Network hosts Summer Social 2025 for kids in need

Young people from across Long Island gathered for the Young Professionals Network Summer Social ’25, hosted by United Way of Long Island. The event, at Blue Point Brewery in Patchogue on Aug. 7, brought together professionals in their 20s and 30s for an evening of networking, food, drinks, music, and backyard games in a casual setting.

Proceeds from the annual Summer Social benefit United Way’s Stuff-A-Bus program, which supplies local children with the school materials they need to start the academic year ready to learn. The initiative helps thousands of students across the region, ensuring access to basic tools that support both learning and confidence in the classroom.

Organized by a committee of engaged young professionals, the event highlighted the growing involvement of early-career Long Islanders in both career development and community service. By combining social connection with philanthropy, the YPN Summer Social provided attendees the opportunity to expand their networks while contributing to a cause that directly impacts families in need.