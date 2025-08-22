Elaine Gross returns to role as president at ERASE Racism

Elaine Gross returned to her role as president of ERASE Racism as its board of directors reassesses its leadership.

In 2001, Elaine Gross was a staff of one when she founded ERASE Racism, a Syosset-based organization which aims to address structural racism’s effects on housing and public school education. Now, three years after her retirement, Gross has temporarily returned to her role as president while the board of directors reassesses its organization’s leadership.

“This organization means a lot to me,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the work, and I think that in a way, it’s a privilege to be able to do this again at this time and to be helpful to the organization.”

Now, as Gross steps into her role, she said the board is currently in the “midst of assessing what’s next.”

Gross said that her time as president will be temporary until the board decides on its next leadership team. She said that there is no timeline on the decision and that she will occupy the role until there are updates.

Gross retired from her role as president in 2022 and was preceded by Laura Harding, who served from 2022 to 2025, and April Francis Taylor, who served from March to June of this year.

“The board of directors is especially pleased and grateful to Elaine Gross for stepping into this leadership gap on a temporary basis, as the board assesses how best to proceed further,” Ed Pichardo, co-chair of the board of directors, said in a press release.

Gross said it has been a smooth transition as she returns to her previous role. She said that the role is “second nature” to her, and that, while there are new tasks and changes to the position, her transition into the role has been successful.

Gross said she started the foundation in 2001 to explore how structural racism affected those on Long Island, specifically when it came to housing.

“We really wanted to look at: How does that discrimination happen? How do we get there? And what can we do to try to stop it before it happens?” Gross said.

Gross said that the organization has had a “broad sweep” of programs, including partaking in legal action, conducting research and partaking in legislative advocacy at the local, state and federal levels.

Although the non-profit’s mission started with housing, it has since expanded to include public school education.

“The work is critical,” Gross said.

She said there are youth development activities, such as scholarships, summer internships and a “student task force.” Last summer, the organization presented its inaugural John Wenzel Scholarship, which awards $1,500 and a new laptop to a high school senior each year.

Gross said she is excited to enter her former position for however long is needed, and that she looks forward to continuing to fight for social justice.

“There is a certain urgency because the work that we do and the focus that we have is needed more now than ever… We have our work cut out for us,” she said.

For more information, visit www.eraseracismny.org.