Port Washington artist hosts Suburban Sketchers and Adirondack retreat

Members of Suburban Sketchers, a free art gathering, meet outdoors weekly to draw and share their artwork, exploring local Long Island landscapes together.

On Tuesday mornings, it’s not unusual to find a small circle of artists tucked into a park or gathered by the water, sketchbooks open and brushes moving in quiet rhythm.

At the center of these scenes is Michelle Shain, who believes art is less about the finished picture and more about the shared experience of making it.

Shain, a lifelong illustrator and professional graphic designer, founded Suburban Sketchers to bring the concept of New York City’s Urban Sketchers to Long Island. Urban Sketchers is a global community of artists who gather in cities to draw on location, sharing their sketches with one another to celebrate individual perspectives on the same scene.

“I love the community aspect of it,” she said. “It fascinates me to see people together, painting the same scene but interpreting it in completely different ways.”

The program meets every Tuesday morning at a different local landmark or scenic location, rain or shine.

Shain’s Suburban Sketchers program meets at a variety of locations across Long Island, allowing participants to explore diverse landscapes and settings. Past sessions have included Sandspoint Preserve, North Hempstead Town Dock, Jerry Pond near Bryant Library and even local cafes when the weather forced a move indoors.

She has also used the program to incorporate visits to local performances and exhibits, inviting participants to sketch dancers at Landmark on Main Street or create drawings inspired by art shows in the city.

“We’re even planning a trip into New York City after a Broadway show so we can bring our sketchbooks and capture the memories,” she said.

Shain provides participants with a supply list, tips for portable watercolors and acrylic gouache, and logistical details like parking and restroom availability.

“I want it to be free and accessible,” she said. “You don’t need expensive materials, just bring a sketchbook or even a pencil. The most important thing is that people come and participate.”

Participants range from beginners to advanced artists, and the informal gatherings often evolve into mini-critiques and demonstrations.

“It’s not a class,” Shain emphasized. “I paint alongside the group, but inevitably people watch over my shoulder or ask for a little guidance, and I’m happy to offer that. It’s about learning together and sharing interpretations.”

Shain also highlighted the inclusivity of Suburban Sketchers.

“It’s open to all levels,” she said. “Beginners, students, experienced artists – all are welcome. My goal is to build a supportive community, not a competitive environment.”

She said that her sessions have grown from two to three hours to accommodate the enthusiasm of participants.

“People don’t want to leave! They get into the flow, and it’s a joy to see that,” Shain said.

Shain’s inspiration for Suburban Sketchers comes from her lifelong passion for sketching, which began during her college years at the University of Michigan. Though she studied graphic design, she always carried a sketchbook on her travels, sketching in cafes or parks.

Her professional portfolio spans decades. She has illustrated and published several children’s books and applies her skills to branding, brochures, signage, infographics, murals, and theater graphics.

“I love to combine my skills with community projects,” she said. “Whether it’s public murals, park signage, or workshops, it’s about enriching the environment and the people in it.”

Shain, a native of Great Neck, moved to Port Washington nearly 30 years ago after the birth of her second child.

“I always loved Port Washington,” she said. “After leaving the city, I wanted to be part of a community where my family could thrive and where I could grow my artistic career locally.”

Since relocating, she has become deeply involved in the town, creating murals, park signage, theater graphics and other public art projects that have left a lasting mark on Main Street and the surrounding community.

“Port Washington has such a vibrant community,” Shain said. “The surroundings inspire me, lighthouses, the bay, the parks, and I want others to experience that same creative energy.”

In addition to Suburban Sketchers, Shain is hosting her first artist retreat from Sept. 8-13 at Terra Alta Vintage Cottages on the shores of Schroon Lake in the Adirondacks. The retreat, recommended for artists of all abilities, will take place on a 14-acre, family-owned property that has welcomed visitors since 1954.

Activities include painting sessions using acrylic gouache, journaling, kayak trips, yoga, hikes, evening craft sessions and a cookout with a fire pit.

Participants of Suburban Sketchers and the retreat can expect a mix of structured lessons and free creative exploration.

“It’s about painting, learning, sharing, and enjoying the process together,” Shain said. “The most rewarding part is seeing people inspired, energized, and proud of what they create.”

For more information about Suburban Sketchers, the Schroon Lake artist retreat, or Michelle Shain’s work, visit her website m44art.com.