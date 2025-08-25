Port Wash entrepreneur Lieblein introduces solution-focused dog company

Corey Lieblein, a lifelong Port Washington resident, launched a Big Old Pup, a company committed to making life better for dogs and their owners.

Corey Lieblein, a longtime Port Washington resident and veteran entrepreneur, has turned his lifelong love of dogs into a new business venture: Big Old Pup, a company dedicated to creating innovative, solution-focused products for pet owners.

The company’s debut product, a five-in-one, hands-free crossbody dog leash, has been available for a little over a week and is currently sold on Big Old Pup’s website, Amazon and TikTok shop with plans for wider distribution in the coming year.

Designed for dogs of all sizes, the leash features reflective fabric for nighttime visibility and a built-in hoist system that allows owners to support older or injured pets safely and comfortably.

“Dogs are part of our families, and anything we can do to make their lives better, and our lives easier as dog parents, is worth pursuing,” Lieblein said.

The leash system includes several key features:

Hands-free walking technology: An ergonomic, padded cross-body design eliminates strain on shoulders, wrists, and fingers by using the body’s core strength for natural dog guidance. The system includes a leash extender for added versatility and an extra support strap.

Instant car safety solution: The leash converts in seconds into a secure in-car seatbelt system with a universal seat belt buckle, addressing the thousands of car accidents and pet injuries caused annually by unsecured dogs.

High-visibility night safety: Ultra-reflective fabric woven throughout the leash enhances visibility during night walks, protecting both pets and owners.

Mobility hoist support: A built-in support system assists older dogs, those recovering from injury, or nervous pets on stairs and challenging terrain, allowing owners to provide gentle lifting assistance.

Integrated storage pouch: A low-profile compartment provides quick access to essentials like phones, keys, credit cards, and waste bags, completing the hands-free experience.

The idea for the leash came about during a walk in Manhattan in the spring of 2024, Lieblein said, when he saw an elderly man struggling to lift a small dog.

The moment sparked a flood of memories about the challenges he had faced throughout decades of dog ownership, from getting large dogs into cars and bathtubs to supporting pets recovering from surgery or dealing with mobility issues.

“It really struck me how much we struggle with our dogs at different stages of their lives,” he said. “I started thinking, there has to be a better way.”

Lieblein’s new venture marks a return to consumer products after a long and successful career.

In 2002, he founded Innovative Technology, a company that brought high-quality, design-focused audio products to the mass market. Its early products included record players, which quickly gained popularity for their nostalgic appeal. Within a few years, the company was selling nearly 1 million units annually.

Over the years, Lieblein expanded into other electronics, including speakers, and acquired the well-known Victrola brand. He sold the company in 2016 and remained CEO until 2019.

Following his departure, Lieblein spent several years mentoring young entrepreneurs, serving on boards, managing personal investments, and advising startups.

But the idea for Big Old Pup rekindled his entrepreneurial spirit.

To develop the company’s first product, Lieblein partnered with a former mentee and together they analyzed millions of lines of data to identify the most pressing needs of dog owners.

Their research pinpointed four key areas where innovation could improve the daily lives of pets and their owners.

Over 15 months, they developed, prototyped, safety-tested, and manufactured the hands-free leash, now branded as Big Old Pup 5-In-1 Multi-Utility Leash System, which has passed rigorous certification with SGS, an international safety agency.

Lieblein emphasized the reasoning behind the crossbody design, which distributes the dog’s weight across the wearer’s torso and legs rather than relying solely on the waist, reducing strain while walking or supporting an injured pet.

Big Old Pup has also launched an innovation portal, inviting dog owners to submit product ideas. If the company develops a submitted concept, the inventor will receive royalties, providing a platform for community-driven innovation. Early submissions have included solutions for keeping dogs cool during hot-weather walks.

Lieblein, who remains closely tied to his hometown, also hopes to leverage the company to give back locally. Big Old Pup plans to participate in upcoming events hosted by the North Shore Animal League and other Port Washington-based pet initiatives.

“It’s not about what Port Washington can do for me,” he said. “It’s about what Big Old Pup can do for Port Washington.”

Looking ahead, Lieblein said Big Old Pup’s goal is to become the “pre-eminent solution-based pet products company in the country.”

The company already has three additional products in development, including a hands-free paw-cleaning system designed to reduce the strain of bending over to wipe a dog’s paws. The product has completed the design phase and is now in the hands of mechanical engineers, with plans to launch in February 2026.

“We are excited to present a brand where, when people see Big Old Pup, they think of innovative, high-quality products that make life easier for dogs and the humans who love them,” Lieblein said.

With a combination of personal experience, entrepreneurial expertise, and a deep understanding of pet owners’ challenges, Lieblein hopes Big Old Pup will become a leading name in innovative pet products nationwide.

“Our goal is to create products that people recognize as solutions to real problems,” he said. “When you see Big Old Pup, we want you to think innovation, quality and a commitment to making life better for pets and their owners.”