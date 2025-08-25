NYPD detective from Plainview released from hospital after friendly-fire shooting in Queens

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Kevin Dubuisson was arraigned on charges of robbery, assault, grand larceny, menacing and other crimes for an attempted carjacking spree in which an NYPD detective from Plainview was shot in a friendy fire incident Aug. 22, in Whitestone.

Detective Corey Fisher was hit in the hand and leg by other New York Police Department officers while responding to the scene, according to Katz.

Katz said Fisher and his partner were on duty but not in uniform at the time.

“I’m thankful these injuries are not life-threatening, and we expect him to make a full recovery,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference on Friday. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Ticsch said on Monday, Aug. 25, that Fisher was released from the hospital after being treated for the gunshot wounds and a broken leg.

Fisher is also a volunteer firefighter with the Bethpage Fire Department.

Dubuisson was ordered to return to court on Aug. 27, and if convicted, faces up to 32 years in prison. Katz said.

According to the charges, Katz said Dubuisson allegedly walked into the parking lot of a Mobil Gas Station on Parsons Boulevard in Whitestone and entered the driver’s seat of a white Hyundai Santa Fe, which had its engine running and keys in the vehicle.

An employee of the gas station walked toward the vehicle and ordered Dubuisson to get out of the Hyundai, which he refused to do, leading to a physical altercation as the employee attempted to remove the keys from the vehicle, Katz said.

The DA said Dubuisson then left the vehicle and the property, yelled at the employee, and, according to video surveillance, allegedly raised his waistband and simulated grabbing what appeared to be a firearm.

Katz said a second victim observed Dubuisson at the gas station from across the street. She said Dubuisson approached the woman, threatened to kill her and put a fist in his waistband, appearing to grip the handle of a firearm.

A few minutes later, at the intersection of 22nd Road and Whitestone Expressway Service Road, Dubuisson approached a man seated in a black Toyota Highlander and knocked on the window, Katz said. Dubuisson allegedly told the driver to “give me the car” while holding what appeared to be a metal hook near the victim’s head, she said.

The man exited the vehicle, with his key fob in his pocket, and ran away from Dubuisson, but after several blocks, Dubuisson caught up to the victim, pushed the man from behind and demanded that the man give him the keys to the Toyota, Katz said. The victim threw the keys and observed Dubuisson pick up the keys and run in the direction of the vehicle, the DA said.

Just two minutes later, a woman was helping her elderly mother get out of her vehicle, when Dubuisson backed into her vehicle at a high rate of speed and caused the woman’s vehicle to strike both her and her mother, knocking them to the ground, Katz said.

Fisher then observed Dubuisson running with what appeared to be a crowbar and observed the Toyota operator on the side of the road and stopped to ask if the man needed help, Katz said.

Fisher and his partner pursued Dubuisson and Dubuisson’s car stopped after he drove it into the detective’s unmarked car, Katz said. The detectives exited the police car with their guns drawn and told the defendant to “stop the vehicle,” the DA said.

According to Katz, uniformed police officers arrived at the scene at that time and approached the Toyota with their guns drawn. Katz said Fisher then heard several gunshots from the vicinity of several of the uniformed officers and was struck in his right hand and left leg.