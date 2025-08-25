Editorial: Getting a handle on children’s cellphone use

New York State schools start the new year with a welcome change – a “bell-to-bell” ban on cellphone use.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the change into law in May, and school districts were given until September to determine the details.

The only question is what took so long?

Cellphone use in schools has been linked to reduced attention and learning, lower test scores, higher stress and anxiety, more bullying and social conflict, and classroom disruptions and discipline challenges.

This is because cellphones are much more than telephones. Smartphones are, in fact, cameras, calculators and small computers with apps that link users to all that is on the internet, otherwise known as the World Wide Web for a reason.

Cellphones interrupt concentration during class, making it harder for students to follow lessons. Research from the London School of Economics found that schools banning cellphones saw significant improvements in test scores, especially for lower-achieving students.

Constant distractions from notifications, texting, and social media reduce instructional time. The need to constantly check messages or social media updates can also increase anxiety.

Cellphone use during school feeds habits of late-night scrolling, which can harm sleep patterns and, in turn, academic performance. Social media accessed during school exacerbates self-esteem issues through constant exposure to curated images and popularity metrics (likes, followers).

Cellphones allow bullying to extend beyond recess following students into classrooms or after school. Group chats and social media at school reinforce social divisions, leaving some students isolated.

Students can use phones to look up answers, share test questions, or access unauthorized materials. Overreliance on phones can limit face-to-face interactions, reducing empathy and weakening social skills.

Cellphone use by students does offer some benefits. This includes allowing parents and students to communicate in case of emergencies, such as school safety incidents, health concerns, or family needs, and assisting students with special needs.

They can also be used as calculators, research devices, cameras, and note-takers. But the problems far outweigh the benefits. Hochul wisely gave school districts the latitude to craft their own policies to comply with the state ban in ways that minimize the downsides. This includes giving students access to school phones in case of family emergencies. But the evidence is overwhelming that something needed to be done, which explains the decision by states across the country to step in as schools grapple with distraction, digital overload, and cyberbullying concerns. As of the 2025–2026 school year, 33 states have enacted laws or official rules that limit student cell phone use during school hours, according to the AP.