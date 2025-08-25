Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula: Silvana Rexhaj of Silver’s Aesthetics Studio

The American Dream

In the fall of 2019, Silvana Rexhaj a/k/a “Silver” moved to the U.S., on her own, from Albania, in search of a better life.

She left her family behind, and she was fortunate to draw upon a base of support early on. Thanks to Silver’s uncle, she felt immediately connected to Great Neck and was introduced to the local community and Behie, a local who helped her find work and network.

Slowly but surely, she recognized the opportunities to fashion a beautiful and meaningful life in the service of others, while honoring her roots. Silver shared her worldview with Daniela Saadat, our Destination Great Neck guest contributor, “As a Jewish woman, being part of a vibrant local community meant so much.”

Silver has a deep love for people and beauty. She is also business-minded and, with that, brought her passion to life. Her creation? A state-of-the-art retail space at 110 Middle Neck Road, a captivating world called “Silver Aesthetics Studio.”

Naming her business took special thought. For Silver, every word mattered. Silvana’s American name is Silver, and she wanted her name to become a prominent brand. Aesthetics represents Silver’s focus on skincare and facial services. Silver’s storefront is a “studio,” which is a nod to the artistry behind Silver’s makeup work.

Build it They Will Come

Silver married John Ademi in 2023, after moving to Great Neck in 2020.

They currently reside in the newly developed Playhouse apartment luxury building on Middle Neck Road. Conveniently, Silver’s studio is one of the anchor spaces at Playhouse.

In realizing her American Dream, Silver gives immense credit to John, whose assistance has been invaluable on her journey. Oh, and John is also a skilled general contractor and quite handy with a hammer and nail. Spoiler alert: John did the build out at Silver’s Aesthetic Studio, and it is spectacular.

Silver wanted to emphasize that John worked late nights and long days to bring Silver’s vision to life, down to the smallest detail. Silver is grateful for his steadfast dedication.

“He’s been my biggest supporter, especially now as I prepare to become a mother,” she said.

Silver the MomTrepreneur

That’s right, Silver is a mom-trepreneur, too. She is expecting her first child, a girl, and is juggling it all with heels on. While pregnancy hasn’t stopped her momentum, it has brought on some adjustments. Silver plans to bring in an esthetician, a nurse, and a front desk receptionist to ensure smooth operations at her shop.

“Sleepless nights happen, but I’m taking it day by day,” she said.

Silver knows that operating her business has taught her transferable skills and patience. Already a multi-tasker, she has an emerging proficiency in shifting gears and will likely employ that when she is tested as a parent. “They’re both hard and full of responsibilities. But doing both is a superpower.” Silver wears a cape under her maternity dress.

Color Her Pink

When asked what inspires her, Silver readily answered: “Beauty itself.”

She loves to make people feel confident in their own skin, that is what drives her. But make no mistake, Silver has grit. When her baby girl grows up, Silver wants her to know that “being kind is important, but being soft is not an option. Be strong.” If her daughter were to read this column one day, she’d want her to know that it hasn’t been an easy journey, “…but every obstacle was worth it. I’m proud I never gave up.”

Silver Linings

Owning her own business was always a dream to Silver—and it didn’t come easy. “I worked many years to make this happen. I was so determined to be my own boss.” Silver advises future entrepreneurs: “Set your goals high—your mind is the limit.”

In the short term, her focus is on building a loyal client base and becoming a household name in beauty- conscious Great Neck.

“We already have a great reputation,” Silver proudly boasted.

Motivated and ambitious, Silver envisions expanding Silver Aesthetics Studio with locations in Manhattan and Westchester in five years.

“I want to build a brand people recognize instantly—for quality, luxury, and results,” she said.

Silver is already considering expanding services and space while maintaining the personal touch that clients love. When people walk out, I want them to feel confident, cared for, and beautiful.”

Aside from John, Silver relies on local staff, family, and friends to help her manage her day.

She said she feels blessed to have serendipitously met Dr. Burt Greenberg, a highly respected plastic surgeon with over 35 years of experience, at the Playhouse building.

Burt owns three renowned plastic surgery facilities—one in New York and two in Florida. They proudly collaborate at Silver’s Aesthetic Studio, and their partnership brings an extra element of expertise and advanced care. In this way, Silver is able to expand the range of services offered to clients while maintaining the highest standards of safety, quality, and outcomes.

Inside & Out

Silver Aesthetics Studio offers a wide range of luxury skincare and beauty services, including facials, microneedling, chemical peels, acne treatment, anti-aging care, hyperpigmentation correction, stretch mark treatment, eyebrow design, makeup application, waxing, and laser hair removal. Silver is clear that what sets her studio apart is not just the variety of services but the quality and care behind them.

“Our equipment is brand new, and we follow the most up-to-date service protocols,” she said. “We only use high-end skincare and makeup brands—like revision skincare and dermalogica, which are both medical-grade and excellent for anti-aging.”

Silver also stays attuned to the growing demand for more natural and holistic treatments, choosing products and methods that support skin health from the inside out.

As an aside, Silver’s Aesthetic Studio is directly across the street, adjacent to my law office. It’s quite beautiful and inviting. It is said that beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

Here, beauty is not subjective. You will be embraced by it, enveloped by Silver’s vision. All you have to do is walk in.

In 2021, Janet Nina Esagoff founded Destination: Great Neck Ltd., a 501c3 community organization. @greatneckbiz. In 2017, she launched her eponymous law firm, Esagoff Law Group PC, in her hometown of Great Neck. Prior to the law, Janet designed special–occasion wear for girls and teens at her Bond Street boutique.