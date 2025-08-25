Thousands celebrate Indian Independence Day in Hicksville

The 14th annual Indian Independence Day parade took to the streets in Hicksville.

Hicksville became the epicenter of Indian Independence Day celebrations on Sunday, Aug. 24, as hundreds of people and organizations celebrated the holiday with a parade.

“We like to showcase India’s cultures, food, music and people,” Vimal Goyal, the president of the Indian Day Parade USA, said.

Indian Independence Day is recognized on Aug. 15, but Goyal said Sunday was a more convenient day to get the community together as the holiday fell on a Thursday.

A parade kicked off at Patel Brothers on South Broadway and concluded near the Hicksville LIRR station at 80 East Barclay St.

There were 15 floats, over 50 marching groups and multiple dance performances participating in the parade.

Elected officials and leaders from Long Island’s Indian community gave their remarks on the holiday, which was followed by live music, entertainment, food vendors, games and more.

“This is a day that we celebrate the democracy of India, but we also celebrate the Indian-Americans who live here in Nassau County,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly were among the elected officials in attendance for the celebration.

Sunday marked the 14th anniversary of the organization hosting the parade in Hicksville, and Goyal said the event has shown off the identity of Indian Americans.

“The purpose of doing this is to showcase our heritage and culture, and to show the children and everyone where we come from,” he said.