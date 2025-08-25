Westbury blaze draws 100 firefighters, but no serious injuries

The fire started in the back of a home at 31 Wheatly Road in Westbury.

More than 100 firefighters responded to a three-story house fire in Westbury on Sunday night, bringing the blaze under control in nearly two hours.

Lucas Unger, Roslyn Highlands Fire Department’s chief, said the house was unoccupied when it started burning. Two firefighters were evaluated by emergency medical services at the scene, but he said they did not suffer any serious injuries.

Justin Kern, an assistant chief with the Roslyn Rescue Fire Department, was first on the scene at 31 Wheatley Road around 7 p.m., where he reported seeing smoke from the road.

Other firefighters called an engine and ladder company to the scene and confirmed that there was an active fire.

Roslyn Highlands’ Quint 595 was the first apparatus to the scene, using water from its onboard tank to begin controlling the burn, according to the department.

“It started outside and did extend into the residence,” Unger said, adding that the fire was stopped before it could do further damage.

He said that no nearby homes were affected by the fire, which burned a majority of the back of the house.

Mutual aid units from Mineola FAST, Jericho Truck, Sea Cliff Ladder, Carle Place Engine, Glenwood Engine, Hicksville Rescue, Syosset Engine, Albertson Engine, and Glen Cove EMS responded to the scene as well.

Unger said the cause of the fire is unknown, but it is under investigation by the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office.