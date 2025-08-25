Port Washington to host first Art Walk with local artists, music and more

Main Street will come alive with color, music and community spirit on Saturday, Sept. 6, when Port Washington hosts its first-ever Art Walk.

The free, family-friendly event will transform Upper Main Street, from Port Washington Boulevard to Irma Avenue, into a showcase of creativity, featuring local artists, live performances, interactive installations and community pop-ups.

Organized by Residents Forward, a nonprofit organization dedicated to making the community cleaner, greener and more sustainable, organizers say the daylong celebration is designed to highlight both the town’s artistic talent and its walkable charm.

“Art is in the legs of the beholder,” said Kim Lichenstein, Art Walk co-chair and local resident. “Port’s beauty is undeniable and our community moving together on Main Street is the heart of Let’s Walk Port Washington.”

The Art Walk is part of “Let’s Walk Port Washington,” a Residents Forward initiative to encourage sustainability, community connection and economic vibrancy by promoting walkability. Inspired by events like Port Promenade and Holiday Magic, organizers hope the Art Walk will become a new Port Washington tradition.

One of the event’s highlights will be an Artist Trunk Show at the Long Island Rail Road train station, curated by The Art Guild. Fifteen local artists have been selected to showcase and sell their work, ranging from paintings and photography to live demonstrations.

“We are very excited about this because it gives our artists the opportunity to show and sell their work,” said Lisa Grossman, executive director of The Art Guild. “As a nonprofit, we don’t sell artwork ourselves, so this is a great way for our artists to gain visibility.”

The Art Guild, which has been active in Port Washington for 25 years, is based in one of Nassau County’s oldest homes, dating back to 1675. The organization hosts monthly exhibitions, art classes for all ages and community programs with schools, wellness centers and organizations supporting neurodiverse adults. Grossman said the Art Walk fits naturally with the group’s mission.

“Our goal has always been to make art accessible to everyone,” Grossman said. “This event really shines a light on the incredible talent in Port Washington and lets the community connect with artists in a new way.”

Among the special features, children will be able to join “Chalk the Walk” led by beloved Art Guild instructor Manuel “Mr. Manny” Villalobos, who will create nautical-themed chalk art along Main Street with kids in the morning.

Other participating artists and businesses include Faulkner’s Florist, which will host an “Art + Flowers Showcase” with works by artists Rachelle Krieger, Shelley Holtzman and Ilene Silberstein alongside a floral arranging demonstration.

Adding to the atmosphere, live music will fill the streets with help from Homebrew Music, which is coordinating local performers. Organizers envision troubadour-style musicians playing on corners, inviting passersby to stop, listen and linger.

“Life is art and Port Washington is the canvas we collectively shape,” said Cynthia Litman, Art Walk co-chair and Residents Forward board member. “The Art Walk invites the community to discover and create art in expected and unexpected places.”

The event also reflects a broad coalition of local organizations. The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District, HEARTS, and the Port Washington Masonic Lodge are among the collaborators. The Port Washington Masonic Lodge will host an antique car show at the event, while the BID emphasizes the benefits for local businesses.

“This new event promises to bring a lot of attention to Upper Main Street, both on the street and in the businesses,” said Debbie Greco, president of the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a fresh way to focus on the beauty all around us.”

Holly Byrne, executive director of the business improvement district, echoed the message.

“The event is a testament to our unwavering support of local business owners, creating an enriching experience for both residents and visitors alike,” she said.

The Art Walk is produced by Residents Forward in collaboration with The Art Guild and other community partners. It is presented by the Gersh Family, longtime supporters of the arts in Port Washington.

“Supporting the Art Walk is a natural extension of our lifelong belief in the power of public art to connect, inspire and uplift the community,” said Damon Gersh.

Other sponsors include Michelle Shain, Bach to Rock, Tara Funk’s Roots and Wings Collective, and MomTime Events.

Grossman said while the Art Walk is brand new, the enthusiasm around it shows promise for future years.

“We’ve limited participation this year to keep things manageable, but the artists are really talented and the community response has been incredible,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a fabulous day.”

The Port Washington Art Walk runs Saturday, Sept. 6, on Upper Main Street. Admission is free.