Jericho Union Free School District names new PR director

Maggie Rose Melito, a former teacher and community engagement manager from Brooklyn, has been appointed the new director of public relations and community relations for the Jericho Union Free School District.

Melito, 33, brings a combination of classroom and administrative experience to her new role.

She spent four years teaching at Coney Island Prep in Brooklyn before moving into administration as the school’s community engagement manager.

Melito succeeds Denise Nash, who served as the district’s public relations and community relations director for nearly 14 years before her departure in June.

“I’m honored to be here and to learn from the best,” Melito said. “Jericho sets a high standard for education on Long Island and in New York State. I’m excited to be part of a system that gives children the foundation for lifelong learning and helps set a standard for other schools moving forward.”

Melito holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Syracuse University and a graduate degree in new media and photojournalism from George Washington University.

She said her background in journalism and communications equips her to highlight the accomplishments of the district and keep families informed.

During the interview process, Melito said she was impressed by the district’s collaborative culture and the forward-thinking approach of its leadership.

“Dr. Kravitz and Mr. Perlman are innovative and excited to try new things,” she said about Jericho School District’s Superintendent Robert Kravitz and Board of Education President Sam Perlman. “I look forward to helping families feel heard and showcasing all the wonderful things happening in Jericho.”

Melito will begin attending board meetings and working closely with the district’s administration to enhance communications and community engagement.