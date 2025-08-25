Crabby Amy’s Clam and Oyster Bar burnt down in Seaford

An electrical fire left the future of Crabby Amy’s Clam and Oyster Bay in Seaford uncertain.

Over 100 firefighters responded to Crabby Amy’s Clam and Oyster Bay in Seaford on Thursday, Aug. 21, as flames burned the establishment to the ground.

Nassau County Police said that upon arrival, officers observed the building fully engulfed in flames.

The Wantagh Fire Department, along with several neighboring fire departments, helped extinguish the fire at 2880 Ocean Ave., within the Treasure Island Marina.

There were no injuries that resulted from the fire.

Nassau County Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro said that the fire is not considered suspicious and that it was determined it was caused by an electrical accident.

The flames also damaged six boats parked in the marina, as well as part of the dock.

The scene left behind was unrecognizable, as much of Crabby Amy’s had been turned to ash and debris.

Crabby Amy’s, which had been in Seaford since 1998, posted on social media on Friday, saying that it is grateful to the Seaford Harbor community and local fire departments that assisted in putting out the flames.

“Your years of patronage mean the world to us, and we will be forever indebted to the summer we spent together,” the statement said to the community.

Cassidy Wright said she had worked at Crabby Amy’s for eight years and that she is “at a loss for words.”

“I think I can speak for the entire harbor community when I say this is absolutely devastating,” she wrote on Facebook.

The waterfront fire took place at the height of Hurricane Erin’s impact on the Island’s South Shore, as Jones Beach had flooded earlier that day, and beaches across the region had been closed.

“We are unsure of what the future holds for our dear crab shack,” the restaurant posted on social media. “What we do know is how thankful we are for the years we spent serving you.”

The causal waterside restaurant harvested clams daily from the Great South Bay and local waters to provide for its customers, according to Crabby Amy’s website. The eatery had a full seafood menu which included lobster, flounder, shrimp, tuna and more.

Nassau County Police said an investigation is ongoing.