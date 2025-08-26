Glen Cove High School Class of 1965 to reunite after 60 years

The Glen Cove High School Class of 1965 is ready to return to its old stomping grounds, with its 60th anniversary just around the corner. The reunion, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 11, at The Soundview in Bayville, will begin at 7 p.m. to celebrate the decades of friendship that continued after high school graduation.

The reunion committee said there were approximately 120 alumni at the 50th anniversary in 2015. This year the committee said it hopes to gather 70 together, as many alumni have died in the last decade.

“This is far more than just a class reunion—it is a celebration of life, longevity, and enduring friendship,” said one committee member, who asked to remain anonymous.

With alumni approaching 80 years old, the committee said this year’s reunion marks an important milestone. The committee said there is high interest in a 60th reunion, with many alumni from out-of-state contacting their peers via email and Facebook to learn more about the get-together

The committee is led by Coordinator Marie Datil Divencenzo and Treasurer Arnie Steinberg. Committee members include Katy Athanasio, Clara Bruges, Terry Caggiano, Sue Canner, Nan Curran, Marie Datil, Jimmy Dione, Rosalie Massago, Barbara Reukauf, Diana Spinello and Lynn Tobias.

The reunion will feature a full sit-down dinner, with cocktail hour beginning at 7 p.m., the committee said. The cost is $140 per person, and RSVPs are due by Saturday, Aug. 30. Payments can be sent via Zelle to (516) 532-3256, or by check to Arnold Steinberg, 20 Westwind Drive, Apartment 35, Westbury, NY 11590.

For additional questions, the committee said to reach out to Divencenzo at marie2themaxx@aol.com.