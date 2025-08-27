Sands Point Board of trustees update village codes

The Sands Point Board of Trustees adopted a series of local laws that update fines, strengthen enforcement rules and revise village procedures on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Trustees voted to amend the village code on “trespassing,” raising fines for violations. Mayor Peter Foreman said the penalties had not been updated in years and needed to be strengthened to serve as a more effective deterrent.

An amendment to the “sports courts” village code that expands the code to cover paddle and pickleball courts. The new language gives the board of zoning appeals broader authority to regulate and enforce rules for private courts, addressing noise and neighborhood concerns that have grown as the courts become more popular.

The board also adopted changes to “notification of defects,” revising the law so that claims about defects on village property must be submitted in writing rather than by email. Foreman described the change as a procedural safeguard designed to avoid disputes over how and when notices are filed.

Amendments to “boards, commissions and committees” code update provisions governing the makeup and responsibilities of village boards, including clarification of roles for certain members. Foreman said the revisions were part of a broader effort to keep village government responsive and organized.

Trustees also approved revisions to how water charges are calculated and reviewed. The mayor said the changes are meant to ensure fairness and accuracy in billing as the village continues to invest heavily in water infrastructure, including new filtration systems.

During the discussion of the building commission’s report, Foreman also emphasized the importance of maintaining Sands Point’s landscape, noting that protecting trees and open space is central to the village’s character.

“Protecting the trees and the landscape in Sands Point is very important to protecting the character of the neighborhood,” the mayor said. “That is one of the many important things we do, including public safety and running good finances.”

Trustee Daniel Scheyer, the village’s water testing commissioner, reported on village operations, noting that water consumption in July totaled about 74 million gallons, slightly higher than last year due to a drier summer.

Foreman also announced that Sands Point has activated its first granulated activated carbon filtration plant, eliminating detectable PFAS chemicals from one of the village’s water sources.

“This is a major accomplishment,” Foreman said, calling it a milestone in the village’s multi-year investment in clean water.

While most hearings were closed after Wednesday’s votes, trustees agreed to continue discussing the Verizon New York cable franchise renewal and several additional laws related to lighting, fees and deposits, streets and sidewalks, general provisions, site plan review, and historic preservation.