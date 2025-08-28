Dance Visions NY to present ‘The Body Resilient’ at Cedarmere Park

Dance Visions NY will present “The Body Resilient: Visions of Art for Healing” on Saturday, Sept. 20, at Cedarmere Park in collaboration with the Friends of Cedarmere.

The event features an art show at 4 p.m. followed by a performance at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20, or $15 for seniors and students, and are available through the Friends of Cedarmere at friendsofcedarmere.org/event-details/dance-visions-ny-in-the-body-resilient.

The program features reconstructions of rarely seen heroic and dramatic repertory of Isadora Duncan, alongside new expressive works choreographed by Beth Jucovy as well as company members Louisa Armstrong-Harrison, Abby Dias, and Susan Steinman. Many of the works are performed with live music.

Themes of pain and healing, despair and hope, and resilience in the face of personal and global challenges weave throughout the concert. The performance is dedicated to Isadora Duncan Dance master Adrienne Ramm, honoring her artistic legacy as she navigates illness.

“Dance Visions NY under the direction of Beth Jucovy was a superb example of the integration of the arts and community at Cedarmere … a joyful collaborative experience…unique site-specific, multimedia intersections of place and performance,” said Paul Baserman, events chair of Cedarmere.

Performers include company dancers: Louisa Armstrong-Harrison, Tyler Brunson, Emily Butera, Abby Dias, Patrec Alexander Jones-Brown, Beth Jucovy, Anne Parichon-Buoncore, Lexi Sim, and Susan Steinman.

Musicians include: Farah Chandu & Willow Women’s Choir; Rose Gunter, Stuart Waters & Peter Greco.

There will be a pre-concert show at 4 p.m. in the Cedarmere Mill. It will feature an art exhibition curated by local visual art master Marc Josloff, with water mill demonstrations.

“I’ve seen many dance performances throughout my life, and this was one of the most enchanting experiences ever. Our thanks to choreographer Beth Jucovy – she preserves the legendary Isadora Duncan’s work while creating her own extraordinary pieces inspired by Duncan,” said Beth Horn, executive director of the Nassau County Museum of Art.

Dance Visions NY is a not-for-profit arts organization based in Great Neck, NY. The company showcases both authentic Isadora Duncan repertory and contemporary works inspired by Duncan’s aesthetic. Founded and directed by choreographer Beth Jucovy, Dance Visions NY has performed nationally, internationally, and extensively throughout the New York metropolitan area at universities, festivals, theaters, museums, schools, libraries, gardens, and historic landmarks. Jucovy’s original works often merge dance with spoken word, visual art, and music.

To learn more, visit their website, www.DanceVisionsNY.org.

This event is supported by Long Island Grants for the Arts through funds provided by the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Huntington Arts Council.