Rep. Tom Suozzi meets with Pope Leo XIV at Vatican

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi joined an international delegation of Catholic lawmakers at the Vatican on Saturday, Aug. 23, where he met with Pope Leo XIV during a private audience.

Suozzi, a Democrat representing New York’s 3rd Congressional District, described the moment as deeply moving and said the pope’s remarks carried lessons for public service.

“A truly unforgettable moment for me at the Vatican with Pope Leo XIV,” Suozzi said in a statement. “Grateful for his message of hope, and the need for ‘authentic human flourishing.’ His words reminded me of the power of faith and humility in public service.”

The meeting was part of a gathering of the International Catholic Legislators Network, which brings together lawmakers from around the world to discuss issues of faith, ethics and governance.

Suozzi, who has long emphasized his Catholic faith as a foundation for his approach to politics, said he was encouraged by the pope’s call for leaders to serve with compassion and humility.

He called the visit a reminder of the responsibility elected officials have to balance faith, ethics and public duty.