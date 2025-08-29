Herricks welcomes new educators for 2025-26 school year

New members of the Herricks Public Schools faculty gather for the start of new teacher orientation.

The school year is starting off strong in Herricks: On Aug. 18, Herricks Public Schools officially welcomed 24 new teachers to the school community for the 2025-26 school year.

With support of district leadership, the new staff members participated in the annual orientation day, which started at the Herricks Community Center with a deep dive into the Herricks mission and culture, as well as procedures, policies and other information

to help facilitate a smooth transition to our schools starting on day one. The team then boarded on a school bus for a guided tour of each of the district’s school facilities.

New Herricks faculty and staff for 2025-26 school year include:

Jessica Baguiao (teaching assistant, middle school)

Richard Barkan (substitute science teacher, high school)

Rachel Calderera (speech, Searingtown)

Taylor Curcio (elementary teacher, middle school)

Krista Dawber (substitute social worker, high school)

Regina DiChiara (special education, high school)

Mary Fernandes (teaching assistant, middle school)

William Gladstone (business, high school)

Kevin Goldfield (teaching assistant, Denton Avenue)

Julie Grodinsky (ESL/ENL, Center Street)

Yuan Yuan Hao (Chinese, middle school and high school)

William Holscher (leave replacement physical education and health teacher, middle

school)

Derek Klimek (social studies, high school)

Shirley Lin (leave replacement Chinese, middle school)

Lourdes Lird-Forero (teaching assistant, high school)

Isabel Martins (biology, high school)

Daniel Modica (biology, high school and middle school)

Samantha Monroy (Spanish, middle school)

Tyrell Noesi Cruz (elementary teacher, Denton Avenue)

Adriana Perez (Spanish, high school)

Albanelis Rodriguez (Spanish, middle school)

Nicole Triebe (leave replacement English teacher, middle school)

Alayne Waldhauser ( ESL/ENL, Denton Avenue)

Tom Wichern (special education, Shelter Rock Academy)