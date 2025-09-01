Shine a light for charity on Girls Inc.

L.I.G.H.T. FOR CHARITY™ (‘Long Island Giving Help Together For Charity’) is my column where I shine a light on a different Long Island-based charity each month.

For this column, I focus on Girls Inc., a not-for-profit organization that inspires girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Girls Inc. provides girls with opportunities to envision and create a better future.

Girls Inc. was founded in 2005 as an affiliate of the nationally recognized Girls Incorporated, a girls’ leadership program that has been working with and on behalf of girls for more than 160 years. Girls Inc. serves girls in middle school and high school across Nassau and Suffolk Counties through school-based and community programs. Fundamental to its mission is the belief that every girl can develop her own strength, build confidence, and grow healthy, educated, and independent.

Through its program called the ‘Girls Inc. Experience’, professionally trained staff provide mentorship, pro-girl environments, and programming that address challenges girls face, and support their success in school, work, and life.

Girls build the knowledge, skills, and confidence to push for positive change in their lives and their communities. The initiative is designed to bridge learning and skills gaps between academics and life, while reinforcing the academic

process to address the unique needs of girls, providing interactive, hands-on experiences.

Girls Inc. provides various community-based programs throughout the year, open to all girls from across Long Island, regardless of whether or not they participate in its school-based programs.

For example, each April, girls in grades 6-12 from across Long Island gather to participate in Girls Inc.’s Spring Empowerment Conference. The conference offers a day of bonding and education dedicated to skill sets of strong, smart and bold. Girls gain strategies and tools to conquer challenges relevant to their everyday lives by participating in creative

workshops, interactive activities and meetings with female professionals to gain direct insight into the opportunities that await them.

Girls Inc. also offers a summer camp for middle and high schoolers in Long Island. This camp allows girls to learn, express themselves, and have fun while exploring interests, discovering new passions, developing friendships, and gaining practical life skills needed to navigate female adolescence.

Camp includes programs led by a combination of Girls Inc. program facilitators, guest speakers, and partner organizations.

High school camp also includes at least 1 field trip. Lunch and light snacks, as well as optional, daily round-trip transportation, are provided.

Whether it’s through financial contribution, volunteering, or other forms of engagement, Girls Inc. provides various opportunities for individuals and corporations to make meaningful differences in the lives of girls. Girls Inc.’s volunteers play a crucial role in giving girls real-world experiences and helping staff deliver life-changing programs.

A recurring donor can become a ‘Champion for Girls’ member and receive a special welcome packet, two free tickets to a

“Champion for Girls breakfast, unique volunteer opportunities, and invitation-only donor events.

Individuals and organizations can also donate funds or host a fundraiser to make an impact for girls in our community.

If you’d like to support Girls Inc., you may do so online via Girls Inc.’s website: https://girlsincli.org/.