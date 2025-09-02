Eisenhower Park hosts Veterans Valor Walk

Photo courtesy of the office of Steve Rhoads

Veterans walked around Eisenhower Park while raising donations for those in need.

Veterans walked for a good cause on Saturday, Aug. 23, as the office of state Sen. Steve Rhoads collected food at the memorial section of Eisenhower Park.

The first Veterans Valor Walk honored local veterans while also supporting those in need.

The event featured a small starting ceremony with a food donation collection station before veterans walked half a mile around Salisbury Lake.

The entry fee to participate in the event was simply non-perishable food that went to a local veteran food pantry.

The idea for the patriotic food drive originated with two of Rhoads ‘ summer interns, who came up with the idea to do a valor walk.

Attendees were encouraged to wear red, white and blue to show their patriotic spirit, and afterwards, registered participants were given a complimentary bagel breakfast.