Roslyn School District welcomes students with orientations across grades

From kindergartners meeting their bus drivers to freshmen touring the high school halls, the Roslyn School District opened their doors last week with a series of orientations designed to ease students and families into the new year.

Chase and Skye from Paw Patrol joined Heights Kindergarten Principal Mary Wood, Superintendent Allison Brown, Board of Education President Meryl Waxman Ben-Levy and the transportation staff to greet incoming students at the Heights Kindergarten Bus Orientation on Tuesday, Aug. 26. Families met their bus drivers, learned safety tips, and children signed a certificate of commitment to Heights School, marking the start of their school journey.

Also on Tuesday, Roslyn Middle School hosted a sixth grade parent orientation in the school auditorium. Roslyn Middle School Principal Craig Johanson, incoming Principal Justin Gabrus, Assistant Principals Melissa Hornik and Christopher Roth, Guidance Counselor Corrine Decker and School Nurse Rita Guarino guided parents through communication protocols, busing, upcoming events, and key academic and health information. The Parent Faculty Association welcomed both new and returning families. While parents attended the session, students toured the school, met teachers, found their lockers and decorated them in preparation for the new year.

Roslyn High School welcomed its incoming freshman class for orientation on Monday, Aug. 25. Students met administrators and toured the building, setting the stage for a smooth start to the school year.