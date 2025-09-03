Business Top Workplaces 2025: Long Island’s Top Mid-Size Businesses

Here are the Top Mid-Size Businesses from Long Island’s Top Workplaces 2025.

Meadowbrook Financial Mortgage Brokers Corp.

Since 2010, Meadowbrook Financial’s mission is to explore and promote the human-side of lending, while offering the best services, home loan products, and opportunities for homeownership. Located in Westbury, they are committed to providing a company culture of professionalism, positivity, communication, trust, and fun across all sectors of sales, management and operations, while also encouraging employees to learn as much as possible. The company has also raised over $100,000 through their non-profit Mission Helping Hands to contribute to multiple community causes including Autism Services, Support & Safety for Victims of Domestic Violence, and Veteran Organizations. Meadowbrook aims to be a guiding partner in one’s homeownership journey through an uplifting attitude and offers a simplistic approach to services including Jumbo loans, Reverse Mortgage loans, VA loans, Home renovation refinancing and Second home and Investment loans. For more information, visit mfmbankers.com.

Posillico

Established in 1946 by Joseph D. Posillico, Posillico sets the standard for excellence in the construction and civil engineering industries, by offering numerous services in materials, environmental, paving, utilities, wastewater, wash plant and so much more. For four generations, they have committed to becoming a leader in public works projects through core values of ethics, collaboration and accountability, and have offices in the New York metropolitan area, New Jersey, Virginia and Texas. They are valued for their willingness to solve all construction problems and complete all projects in a safe, timely, on budget and on target manner. For more information, visit posillicoinc.com.

CN Guidance & Counseling Services

CN Guidance & Counseling Services has served over 34,000 children and adults with mental and emotional disorders since 1972, and provides New York State licensed mental health and substance treatment services. Working closely with many individuals and families– including those economically disadvantaged and communities of color– the non-profit is dedicated to supporting the Long Island community by offering free Mental Health First Aid and NARCAN trainings. They are committed to catalyzing recovery for all through a variety of their services including residential services, Jail Diversion programs, Care management and many more. For more information, visit centralnassau.org.

Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts

Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts invites campers ages 5-18 to unleash their creative and artistic potential. Founded in 1968 and rooted in Jewish values, the camp welcomes many students to be taught under professional artists and educators in hopes of showcasing artistic achievement, growth, and exploration of different paths. Located in Wheatley Heights, the camp’s core principles of skill, play, community, nature, collaboration, diversity, voice and design are prevalent within Usdan’s teaching philosophy and camp environment. By the end of the program, students will have built new friendships, explored nature, developed their personal independence and had fun. For more information, visit ​​usdan.org.

Grassi Advisors and Accountants

Grassi, also known as the 64th largest accounting firm in the nation, provides a variety of services across consulting, audit, tax, and technology services to businesses and individuals specializing in healthcare, architecture, real estate, not-for-profit and more. The company was founded in 1980 by Louis C. Grassi and he has led the growth of the firm for over 40 years. The company has ranked highly in employee satisfaction, work/life balance, diversity and business compensation and has several offices within Long Island, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Florida and Italy. Grassi is known for providing its customers top notch resources, including industry resources, on-demand webinars, and client centers. For more information, visit grassiadvisors.com.

Darby Dental Supply LLC

Darby, founded in 1947, originally started as a single-mail order catalog in Brooklyn, but has grown to become one of the largest dental suppliers and providers. They offer more than 50,000 products ranging from gloves, equipment, implants, and emergency supplies, and aim to bring value to customers, employees and the dental industry as a whole. The company has worked with many practices across the country and has provided quality care items in the dental and pharmaceutical industries. For more information, visit darbydental.com.

Above All Store Fronts LLC

Above All Store Fronts, headquartered in Hauppauge, was established in 1993 and has been providing quality glazing and cladding services to their customers. The company works closely with contractors, architects and construction specialists to offer services ranging from exterior facades, interior fit-outs, fabrications and ornamental metals. With a team of over 200 employees, the company works to pursue the mission of committing to quality, schedule, and economy when it comes to completing clients’ projects. For more information, visit aboveallstorefronts.com.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County, which operates under Cornell University, is dedicated to addressing the county’s challenges and works closely with government agencies, local non-profits, and community groups to deliver research-based solutions. The company is composed of educators, researchers, specialists, and volunteers to protect the county’s ecosystems, preserve its’ heritage and provide community service opportunities and education within STEM research for the young students. The organization was founded in 1917, and offers a variety of resources within agriculture, gardening, horticulture labs, and energy. For more information, visit ccesuffolk.org.

EMPRO Insurance

EMPRO Insurance provides liable products and services to meet client’s needs, in order to protect the healthcare community and make policyholders feel safe and confident. They are recognized for their outstanding customer service and offer management services and educational programs that provide wellness and support. Their insurance plans are also flexible and catered toward meeting the needs of healthcare professionals. For more information, visit myempro.com.

W Services Group

W Services Group is a facilities service group expertised in cleaning, construction and emergency response services. Since 2009, they have served multi-site groups across North America and are committed to providing quality services with active management and maintaining a client-centric business model throughout. With a company culture of accountability, continual learning and development, and having a positive impact, W Services provides high-quality solutions and results that increase the value in a customer’s experience. For more information, visit wservices.com.

Healthcare Partners, MSO

Healthcare Partners provides enhanced quality care to all those in the health community, including members, providers, and health plan partners. Through a compassionate team of 4,000 primary care physicians and specialists, they ensure all members receive the support they need when it comes to their health, and are given the appropriate resources within Commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid products. The company has also been active since 1996, and has been serving the five boroughs of New York and Long Island. They pursue their mission of keeping physicians successfully independent, so they can provide the best possible care to their patients. For more information, visit healthcarepartnersny.com.

–Maryam Babar