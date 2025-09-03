Top Workplaces 2025: Long Island’s Top Large Businesses

Here are the Top Large Businesses from Long Island’s Top Workplaces 2025.

Planet Home Lending

Planet Home Lending is a national asset manager, mortgage lender and servicer. Dedicated to making mortgage loans easier, Planet Home Lending strives to deliver exceptional customer service to homebuyers and owners. Planet’s overall values are to make a difference in the lives of those around us by working smarter and thinking bigger to uplift others in their collective path home. Planet’s collaborative work environment and dedication to customer experience set them apart from other mortgage lending companies.

The company is also a champion of diversity — with the workforce being 61% female and 41% minority. This diversity is also reflected in their leadership from the senior vice president level up, which reflects 63% of women and minorities. Planet’s friendly culture and environment of work-life balance are also notable, as there are several work-from-anywhere positions available for different levels and branches. For more information, visit planethomelending.com.

Piping Rock Health Products, Inc

Piping Rock Health Products is a company dedicated to providing innovative and top-quality wellness products, like vitamins, to consumers. Based out of Bohemia, Piping Rock was founded in 2011 and has since grown into a global company, with a portfolio that includes multiple brands with distribution internationally and in the United States. The company’s formula for success is composed of talented associates, dedication and passion. Additionally, the company operates with full vertical integration. This means that it can produce what its competitors would normally outsource.

Vertical integration solidifies the idea that Piping Rock can bring its innovative and unique products to the market in a swift manner while guaranteeing the safety and potency of the wellness products they produce. Piping Rock’s commitment to customer satisfaction and quality is at the core of what they do — and the company is backed by a team of vitamin experts with over 40 years of experience. For more information, visit www.pipingrock.com.

Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation

Parker Jewish Institute is a non-profit healthcare service company and skilled nursing facility for older adults and their families, with a mission to provide superior quality care and rehabilitation. Parker Jewish Institute regularly sponsors many events for team members, which include staff appreciation lunches and ice cream socials. Parker sponsors nearby events such as art shows, live concerts, picnics, walks and runs for team members to enjoy. The company also hosts a service awards ceremony to honor team members from different departments.

In terms of professional development, Parker has a mentorship program that empowers team leaders to coach direct reports which creates a culture of respect and care. Employees of Parker also take part in professional development based education where they are trained with new methods to exceed patient and family care expectations.Team members regularly take part in year-round education where they learn to exceed the expectations of patients and families. For more than 116 years, Parker has provided care in a warm and supportive environment, and continues to do so by adding services to aid in short and long-term care, community health services and home health visits. For more information, visit parkerinstitute.org.

Pegasystems

Pegasystems is a public enterprise software company that is on a mission to change the way the world builds software. Pegasystems clients can use their enterprise AI decision-making and workflow automation to transform for tomorrow and solve the most strategic problems fast. It is a platform that uses real-time optimization to unlock business-transforming outcomes.

The company also has a program dedicated to giving back, called “PegaCares,” which gives employees leeway to give towards causes they resonate with and volunteer in the community. In terms of their philanthropy, the company has donated nearly $1,000,000 towards organizations supporting communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic. The company has a variety of benefits to fit the needs of its employees, including flexible work hours and education assistance. For more information, visit pega.com.

Family Service League, Inc.

Family Service League is a private human and social services organization based in Huntington. The Family Service League has helped families, children and individuals improve their quality of life at home, in the community and workplace since 1926. The Family Service League does this through multiple avenues, such as giving warm beds and food to the homeless, providing trauma counseling and support to communities impacted by critical accidents, helping train people for employment and operating preschool learning centers.

The Family Service League aims to transform people, their lives, and communities through these services. The organization believes in treating all individuals with respect and integrity, as well as embracing culture and diversity within its staff. Family Service League values honesty and transparency as it provides outcome-driven behavioral health, as well as social services that are extremely valuable to Long Island. For more information, visit fsl-li.org.

Brighton Health Plan Solutions

Brighton Health Plan Solutions is a private healthcare enablement company that aims to redefine healthcare’s value and quality by providing the most comprehensive and cost-effective healthcare options for organizations and their members. Brighton is recognized for its comprehensive health plan management capabilities, unwavering customer commitment, a rapidly expanding contracting business that is direct to providers, flexible network strategies and a national labor business under the MagnaCare brand.

Employees of the company have the benefit of choosing their healthcare plan to meet their needs. These plans range from a traditional plan or a lower-cost health plan with a narrower network committed to the health outcomes of the patient. Employees also have the freedom to enjoy a casual dress environment at work. Brighton Health Plan solutions holds itself to the highest standard of integrity and is focused on diversity, equality and inclusion, holding programs for employees about inclusivity in the workplace. For more information, visit magnacare.com.

Maryhaven

Maryhaven is a non-profit healthcare company based in Port Jefferson Station. Founded in 1929, Maryhaven aims to support individuals with mental health issues and intellectual disabilities through community integration, individuality and independence. The organization offers programs such as vocational training, residential programs and day habilitation, and serves 700 people annually.

Maryhaven boasts an integrated business center where individuals earn wages and learn skills they will use for life. Maryhaven’s vision is to foster a community where people with special needs feel accepted. It also remains dedicated to enriching their lives with innovation and compassionate care. For more information, visit maryhaven.org.

EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper is a private company that focuses on delivering companies accounting, advising consulting, tax services, and a comprehensive audit delivered with expert insight. With over 2,500 employees and over 300 partners across the United States, EisnerAmper is one of the largest accounting firms in the United States – and also helps position their clients for success with the range of services they offer. At EisenerAmper, they’re all about relationships, and bringing the qualities they value — such as approachability, hard work, and integrity to the workplace.

The company also emphasizes serving those in need through civic, charitable and environmental causes through the “EisnerAmper Cares” program. EisnerAmper Cares supports the volunteer efforts of its employees in their communities, supporting causes such as the American Heart Association and the Leukemia/Lymphoma Foundation. For more information, visit eisneramper.com.

Upstream Hospitality Group/Tap Room/Bango Bowls

Upstream is a hospitality group that comprises multiple restaurants across New York and Long Island, which include Bango Bowls, Tap Room, Salt Shack, Overlook, The Surf Shack and Boat Yard. The company thoroughly believes in going against the current – hence the name upstream – to push the boundaries of what hospitality can be. Upstream reflects the company’s mindset of putting in the hard work to create guest experiences like no other — and it has worked out for them.

One of the company’s restaurants, Tap Room, has been rapidly expanding, with a new location opening in Ronkonkoma’s Station Yards. Upstream Hospitality is also partnering with popular Long Island bakery, The French Workshop, to expand to Suffolk County. It’s clear that with this hospitality group, there’s always something exciting coming next. For more information, visit upstreamhospitality.com.

Graybar

Graybar is an electrical, communications and data networking company that also provides logistical services and supply chain management. The company primarily serves the CIG (commercial, institutional and government market), along with the utility and industrial markets. The vision of the company is to add value to customers and supplies with their services and serve as a vital part of the supply chain. The company has partnerships with organizations such as United Way and Habitat for Humanity for employees to volunteer.

Graybar believes its employees are critical to their success as a company. Therefore, the company fosters an environment that has development opportunities and is collaborative. Graybar holds the values of integrity, employee ownership, long-term view, and customer service to deliver results to their customers and the communities in which they work. For more information, visit graybar.com.

AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities is a public real estate investment company that develops, redevelops, manages and acquires distinctive apartment homes. The company, which prides itself on delivering risk-adjusted, outsized returns to shareholders, is driven by the purpose of contributing to local communities by providing a better way to live. AvalonBay has over 3,000 employees who work in more than 300 regional offices and apartment communities across the country.

The company is engaged in community support through its “Building Strong Communities” program, which focuses on providing support for affordable housing, disaster relief, community preparedness and support for at-risk populations. In 2021, AvalonBay’s associates volunteered 3,600 hours with charitable organizations and philanthropy partners. The company also donated over $2,500,000 million in cash to these organizations. For more information, visit avalonbay.com.

SAM

SAM is a private engineering company that focuses on collecting and using geospatial data to unlock insight needed for public projects, like enhancing infrastructure and transportation. SAM has more than 30 years of experience in this line of business, to positively impact a program’s financial outcome through the use of this geospatial data.

The company’s leadership, which consists of engineers with over 30 years of experience, is supported by quality inspectors who use the geospatial data, along with accompanying records and materials to make sure the infrastructure being designed complies with local and federal regulations. The company’s mission is to use innovative solutions to change how its customers experience design and development. For more information, visit sam.biz.

