Top Workplaces 2025: Long Island’s Top Small Businesses

Here are the Top Small Businesses from Long Island’s Top Workplaces 2025.

ROK Financial

ROK Financial has quickly established itself in small business lending. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Great River. It helps entrepreneurs across the nation gain access to capital through financial solutions. Employees report a positive, collaborative culture focused on relationship-building, speed, and opportunity. ROK emphasizes internal growth, celebrating wins at company-wide town halls and they encourage feedback across departments. The company’s mission to empower small businesses is mirrored in its support for its team, earning ROK its spot as the top workplace. For more information visit rok.biz.

eVero Corporation

eVero Corporation combines high-quality technology with people first values to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The firm offers software solutions that smooth the process of care coordination. Employees report that they feel proud to work for a company that merges tech with real human impact. eVero’s strong internal culture and dedication to making care easier for both providers and families has helped it earn Top Workplace honors two years consecutively. For more information visit evero.com.

EXIT Realty Island Elite

EXIT Realty Island Elite isn’t just focused on home sales—it’s focused on empowering agents. The Port Jefferson Station firm prides itself on a positive, mentorship-driven culture. From personalized training to its expansion vision across Long Island, EXIT creates a workplace where agents can thrive. Employees value the firm’s collaborative atmosphere and its belief in rewarding hard work with both career growth and community impact. EXIT has been recognized as a Top Workplace for two consecutive years. For more information visit exitrealtyislandelite.com.

Blue Ocean Wealth Solutions, a MassMutual Firm

Blue Ocean Wealth Solutions blends legacy with heart. Based in East Hills, the firm helps clients plan for their financial future while creating a family-oriented environment for its 149 Long Island employees. From summer picnics to Friday bagels and birthday days off, the company supports a culture of celebration and care. Their “3, 4, 5” mantra, “I love you, I believe in you, I am proud of you”, defines its workplace ethos. Blue Ocean has earned Top Workplace honors for eight straight years. For more information visit blueocean.us.com.

National Business Capital

National Business Capital is a financial services firm with a startup spirit and a mission to fuel small business growth. The company has funded more than $2 billion for entrepreneurs across the nation. National Business Capital is recognized by employees for its lively environment, team-building, and emphasis on values such as authenticity, respect and personal growth. The firm’s employees receive benefits such as financial coaching, wellness programs, and charity involvement including meal donations to Feeding America for every client. For more information visit nationalbusinesscapital.com.

Infinite Consulting Corp

Infinite Consulting Corp offers construction management, inspection and infrastructure support to clients across the public and private sectors. The firm has grown steadily by cultivating a supportive environment where employees are empowered to lead. Infinite’s people-first culture, professional development opportunities and collaborative atmosphere help drive its success. With a strong reputation in New York infrastructure projects and a dedicated local team, Infinite has been named a Top Workplace for two consecutive years. For more information visit infiniteconsultingcorp.com.

Naka Technologies

Since its founding in 2017, Naka Technologies delivers IT solutions with speed, innovation and care. Naka has received positive feedback from their employees for their culture of collaboration and team-building. The company’s team members help businesses stay secure while enjoying a workplace that values their hard work as they provide infrastructure support or cybersecurity. Employees say they feel supported, respected and energized, which has resulted in Naka’s second consecutive year being named a Top Workplace. For more information visit nakatech.com.

Camps ‘R’ Us

Camps ‘R’ Us has been creating safe, fun summer experiences for children since 1993—and its impact goes beyond campers. With 144 Long Island employees and over 400 nationwide, the Farmingdale-based camp network also provides meaningful career-building opportunities for educators, counselors and recreation staff. Employees enjoy the chance to make a difference in kids’ lives, while also working in a team-oriented, uplifting environment. This marks the company’s first time being named a Long Island Top Workplace. For more information visit campsrus.org.

A+ Technology and Security Solutions, Inc.

A+ Technology and Security Solutions has been designing tech and safety systems for schools, government agencies and law enforcement since 1989. Based in Bay Shore, A+ Technology and Security Solutions has partnered with groups like the NYPD, Homeland Security, and area school districts. Employees say it’s the kind of place where the mission matters most, both in the field and inside the office, describing a team-driven environment that values flexibility, support, and shared goals. For more information visit aplustechnology.com.

Lewis Johs Avallone Aviles, LLP

Lewis Johs Avallone Aviles, LLP opened in 1993 with just four lawyers. Now, more than 100 people work at the Islandia office. The firm is known for litigation and commercial law, but also for treating clients and staff well. Employees talk about a friendly, steady environment where support matters. Perks like summer Fridays, birthday holidays and an on-site gym have been praised as well. Several of their employees have stayed for over 10 years. For more information visit lewisjohs.com.

Peerless Electronics

Founded in 1945, Peerless Electronics has closely seen the evolution of the electronics industry and adapted with the changing times. A pioneer in the electronics’ space, it is a full service, authorized stocking distributor for several manufacturers and suppliers and effectively covers aerospace, industrial electronics and military and defense sectors. its mission is to fully support its diverse customer base. In 2012 it evolved into adapting the employee owned concept. It means that every employee has vested interest in the company’s decisions either through shares or by holding cooperative positions. Their CMMC Level 2 (C3PAO) certification demonstrates their robust cybersecurity measures. It is also AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certified for its Value-Added Services and offers more than 50 services including customized technical solutions, quick assemblies and installation ready products to reduce engineering times for its customers. For more information visit peerlesselectronics.com.

Sachem Public Library

An environmentally conscious, proponent of sustainable living, Sachem Public Library since its inception in 1916 has been working to build an aware community through its regular events and eco-friendly drives. It is also one of the largest school district libraries in New York State, outside of New York City. Working to keep its legacy alive as a sanctuary of ideas, Sachem Public Library is a resource center and learning hub for all. Under its sustainability initiatives it has incorporated community garden projects, places free libraries and regularly participates in food collection and recycling events. It has several reading clubs and exclusive summer reading clubs to foster a sense of community reading in younger children and adults alike. The library is characterized by an array of events, including movie nights and activities that can also be accessed online and virtual author talks to promote engaging reading experiences. For more details visit sachemlibrary.org.

RES Home Care

RES Home Care recently completed 25 years of providing therapeutic care to survivors of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), offered through New York State Department of Health’s Medicaid Waiver Program. One of the largest providers of services to TBI survivors on Long Island, its mission is to develop independent living, provide rehabilitative training, home care, behavioral interventions and spread awareness in the community. Through its recurring events such as social days program with therapy dogs, client holiday party and business vocational classes to help individuals re-enter the workforce has established them as a premiere provider of highest quality Home and Community Based Services throughout New York. A structured day program and intention to emphasize ethical services in the emerging field of neuroscience sets RES Home Care apart. They continuously take employee feedback and incorporate them, assisting them with insurance benefits and 401K provisions for eligible employees. For more details visit reshomecareli.com.

Tweezerman International

Tweezerman International, founded in 1980, is a leading provider of beauty tools for brows, lashes, face, manicure and pedicure. Sold through several professional suppliers, at beauty salons, specialty shops and department stores as well as Tweezerman’s official website, they are a household name for beauty and standard. Equally known for their philanthropy, through their “Second Bottom Line” initiative they donate portions of their profit to diverse charitable organizations and sponsor runs and walks on Long Island to raise funds to benefit local communities. With the philosophy of conducting business in a socially responsible manner, Tweezerman International practices environment friendly practices and hopes to adopt carbon neutrality by 2026. Vegan and cruelty free products to sustainable packaging are some of their efforts to a conscious business model. For more information visit tweezerman.com.

Tragar Home Services

Since its inception in 1956 Tragar Home Services has been looking after the heating, cooling and plumbing needs of Long Island residents. With more than 65 years of experience in the services industry, it boasts of a team of well-trusted workers, experienced and trained professionals and impeccable customer service. They train experienced workers from the field to match their own high standards, ensuring the best customer experience. From seamless transition of oil to gas heating for the old houses to providing transparent pricing, 24/7 customer support and emergency services, Tragar Home Services takes pride in their ability to put customers’ satisfaction first. They also offer financing services to make it easier for unexpected home repair costs. In addition, they partake in plant-a-tree sponsorship, an eco-friendly initiative and regularly compete in marathons to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. For more information visit tragar.com.

SAIL, Inc.

In 1982, a group of parents decided to create a sanctuary for their adult children with a psychiatric disability. This was the beginning of SAIL, a community living space to empower people affected by substance use disorders and mental illness. Their core values of integrity, inclusion and innovation helps them achieve their mission of developing independent living and healthier lives for such individuals. SAIL strives to create a safe environment, replete with comprehensive care and support that suits the diverse needs of customers. Some of its services include congregate treatment and supportive housing with full-time supervision and rehabilitative activities. Their vision is to provide people access to housing opportunities through different programs and partnerships. Understanding the vulnerabilities of its users, they constantly work to understand the diversity of peoples’ experiences and journeys and create plans that suit them mentally and financially. For more details visit sailservices.org.

Transervice Logistics Inc.

Transervice Logistics was founded in 1969 and for more than 50 years it has dedicated itself to fulfil transportation needs of small and large businesses in North america. It serves more than 120 locations and includes thousands of associates, professional drivers and technicians in its workforce. It provides transport logistics to its customers, driving them to success through innovative and reliable transportation solutions and long term partnership. Its services include dedicated maintenance, contract carriage, material handling, equipment leasing and freight management. With an inclusive range of services in retail manufacturing, food and beverage and healthcare industry, it has made transportation and logistics easier for well known companies such as Walgreens, Kroger and The New York Times. For more information visit transervice.com.

Atlas Asphalt

Founded in 1992, Atlas Asphalt has become synonymous with exceptional services, competitive pricing and timely paving services for commercial parking lots and residential driveways. Offering a variety of services such as concrete services, paving services, seal coating, striping and signage and maintenance for commercial purposes, it is also well versed in being ADA compliant. For them it is part of their values to provide equally best access to everyone. In the residential sector they provide driveway, sealcoating and masonry services to Long Island residents. In the last 30 years they have become the go-to experts for designing, construction and maintenance of big and small paving projects. Some of their well known clients include Walmart, Costco, Target and Best Buy. Improved safety and quality pavements can ensure durability and reduce maintenance costs, and Atlas Asphalt understands this need of its customers. For more information visit atlasasphalt.com.

Center for Wealth Preservation

Center for Wealth Preservation was founded in 2005 with the goal of making money management more than just keeping track of one’s money. They work with families and individuals to devise customized financial goals that can help secure their future. Navigating life’s financial challenges can hamper confidence, at Center for Wealth Preservation financial experts work tirelessly to provide the most comprehensive personal services to create financial stability and security. Consequently building confidence and bringing greater choice and freedom to pursue dreams. Their services include assistance in estate planning, education, business solutions, special needs planning and chalking out best retirement plans. An inclusive workforce and commitment to fostering a sense of community, they have been sponsoring the American Heart Association since 2019 to raise funds for education and research. For more information visit cwpmetro.com.

Association of Mature American Citizens

The Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC) was officially launched in 2007 by Dan Weber after realizing that other organizations did not fully express his conservative views. AMAC is a conservative, non-partisan organization with the goal of advocating for Americans aged 50+ on issues of social security, taxes, government growth, medical care, national debt and immigration. An AMAC member enjoys quality discounted products and insurance services such as auto-insurance, health insurance, life insurance, financial planning services and access to social security advisors and book clubs through its collaborative partners. For more information visit amac.us.

Dukal, LLC

Dukal is a leading developer and manufacturer of medical products and partners with healthcare professionals to innovate solutions beneficial for personal and clinical needs. Their four major areas of belief and work is in delivering an extensive portfolio of healthcare products, consumer products, contract manufacturer and innovation and design. Their inclusive range of medical products aims to enhance the well-being of family and community health, and manage supply chains from product specification to product delivery. Over the years they have worked hard with professionals to turn innovative designs and ideas into practical patented solutions. Their products cover dental products, disposable blankets and covers, procedural kit components, surgical products and devices and more. Through several philanthropic partnerships and initiatives for social impact, Dukal works to give back to areas of health, environment, animals, children and veterans. For more information visit dukal.com.

Tebbens Steel, LLC

A Long Island steel fabrication company, Tebbens Steel was founded in 1944 by Alfred Tebben to serve the agricultural industry and local businesses. A rich legacy of expert engineering, innovative metal fabrication solutions and detailing, Tebben Steel takes pride in its history of successfully exceeding customer expectations. They are a structural steel and architectural metals fabricator, specializing in all types of metal fabrication. With a team of skilled artisans, project coordinators and administrators and a penchant for the latest cutting edge innovations in steel fabrication, they have been able to make every project a success. A family owned business, Tebbens Steel views its workers as an extension of their family and ensures safety and prevention while working in the factory. For its workers, team work is paramount and the ability to do something new with every project drives their work ethics. For more information visit tebbenssteelexperience.com.

— Aparajita Chatterjee and Erin Sjostedt