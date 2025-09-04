U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says she aims to bring $500K to first responder mental health services

U.S. Sen. Kristen Gillibrand visited Plainview as she says she is trying to get $500,000 in funding for first responder mental health services.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said she is working to secure $500,000 to expand the mental health services for law enforcement during a visit to the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association in Plainview on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

“Police officers, firefighters, and EMTs face unique stressors on the job that increase their risk of developing PTSD and other mental health problems,” she said.

The federal funding would be given to the state Law Enforcement Assistance Program, a nonprofit peer-support program designed to help law enforcement, first responders and their families cope with the stresses of their profession.

The funding would be used to provide services for a wider range of fire responders. The bill that includes the funds was approved by a Senate committee and awaits approval by Congress.

Gillibrand met with families of fallen officers on Tuesday, and they held photos of those who had died behind the Senator during the press conference.

Gillibrand said that when she attended a First Responders Summit in July, she heard multiple people discuss the importance of mental health resources.

“We owe it to our first responders to give them the support they need,” she said.

Tommy Shelvin, president of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association, said police officers are three times more likely to die by suicide than be killed by a criminal.

“It is time we come together and help take care of our police officers who risk their lives for our communities,” he said.

The president of the state Law Enforcement Assistance Program, Jim Banish, called the funding “much-needed.”

“NYLEAP will provide more peer support training and post-critical incident seminars statewide, directly benefiting New Yorkers,” he said.

In February, Gillibrand introduced the bipartisan First Responders Wellness Act, legislation to establish a national mental health hotline for first responders.