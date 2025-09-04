Glen Cove Mayor candidate Marsha F. Silverman, Democrat

Here’s everything you need to know about Marsha F. Silverman, Democratic candidate for City of Glen Cove mayor in the 2025 elections.

Marsha F. Silverman won a seat on the Glen Cove City Council in 2017 with a grassroots platform of fiscal responsibility, transparency and accountability in local government and equal treatment for all.

During her tenure, Council Member Silverman has initiated multiple fiscal policies to protect taxpayers and create transparency in government. Council Member Silverman has advocated for worker protection and public safety by driving legislation to comply with OSHA and other safety requirements.

Council Member Silverman initiated the establishment of the City of Glen Cove’s Finance Committee. Council Member Silverman is a liaison from the City Council to the Senior Center, the Finance Committee, and, formerly, to the City of Glen Cove School District.

Council Member Silverman is co-chair and treasurer of the Glen Cove Memorial Day Parade Committee, a past board member of the Economic Opportunity Commission of Nassau County, and a member of the American Jewish Committee—Long Island.

Silverman has more than 30 years of experience in financial budgeting, planning, and data analytics, focusing on both consumer and commercial lending. She holds a BA in economics from Haverford College and an MBA. in finance from Stern School of Business at New York University.

Marsha is currently running for Mayor of Glen Cove. With her knowledge and experience, developed over her career and multiple terms as a City Council Member, she is a proven leader ready to take on the challenges that face Glen Cove every day.

Statement on why you are running

I am running for Mayor of Glen Cove because Glen Cove deserves more and I am ready to do the work needed.

My vision is to stabilize and improve the city’s finances, implement long-term planning, revitalize our downtown, upgrade infrastructure, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents.

For too long, Glen Cove’s government has been reactive instead of forward-thinking. I believe it’s time for a proactive leader with a clear plan and the ability to turn that plan into action, reflecting the needs of both residents and business owners.

The role of mayor demands management expertise, fiscal responsibility, and the skill to build partnerships and address complex challenges. I have honed these strengths throughout my professional career, and they are exactly what Glen Cove deserves in its next Mayor.

What are the top three issues you’re focused on and what will you do to fix them?

1) Improving the city’s finances. I will continue to implement major fiscal initiatives to improve Glen Cove’s financial status. As a city Council Member, I initiated an audit with the State Comptroller’s Office, which resulted in the return of $1.6MM to Glen Cove, and established the first city’s Finance Committee.

I will continue to drive fiscal process improvements to protect taxpayers, such as initiating a procurement policy, asset management policy, and vendor qualification questionnaire. If elected Mayor, I will implement long-term budgeting and capital planning to allow for investment in the city’s aging infrastructure.

I will be creative in generating new revenue streams for the city that do not burden taxpayers. Increasing transparency will be paramount to limiting opportunities for waste and facilitating equal treatment of all residents, business owners, and vendors.

2) Revitalize Downtown. After the development of several high-density residential apartment buildings, Glen Cove’s population increased while much of Long Island’s population decreased over the last several years.

Yet, downtown Glen Cove is a ghost town after dark. My commitment is to change that. The key going forward will be to attract businesses to Glen Cove that enhance the experience for residents. Glen Cove would benefit from increased support for local businesses and cultural programming,

It will be necessary to attract new businesses and establish balanced development which addresses local needs and solicits the will of the community – that includes affordable housing, attractions, retail and clean industry but does not over-develop or negatively impact the environment.

As I have done in the past, I will advocate against high-density development that negatively impacts our quality of life and burdens our resources such as schools, roads, water, first responders and infrastructure. Investing in repairing the downtown garages will be paramount to successful revitalization.

3) Quality of Life. Enhancing the quality of life in Glen Cove calls for a strong commitment to improving infrastructure, public services, and community spaces. Targeted investments in road repairs, upgraded water and sewer systems, and solutions for traffic flow and parking would address long-standing issues while improving safety and accessibility.

Revitalizing parks, waterfront areas, and pedestrian-friendly walkways would create more recreational opportunities and make the city more vibrant and welcoming. Expanding affordable housing options is also essential to ensure residents of all backgrounds can thrive.

A greater focus on sustainability, including flood protection and green initiatives, will strengthen Glen Cove’s resilience and long-term livability. Many of these improvements can be advanced by updating the city’s outdated and ambiguous codes. Clearer codes, combined with consistent enforcement, would help reduce illegal housing and alleviate excessive parking pressures in residential neighborhoods.

