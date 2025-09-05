Archangel Michael Church to host 14th annual Greek Festival on the Harbor

The Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church will celebrate its 14th annual Greek Festival on the Harbor at North Hempstead Beach Park, featuring food, music, dancing, fireworks.

The Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church will celebrate the 14th anniversary of its annual Greek Festival on the Harbor from Thursday, Sept. 25, through Sunday, Sept. 28, at North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 West Shore Road.

The Archangel Michael Church, a vibrant Greek Orthodox community in Port Washington serving more than 700 families, hosts the festival each year as part of its mission to share Hellenic culture with the wider community.

Festival hours are:

— Thursday, Sept. 25: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

— Friday, Sept. 26: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

— Saturday, Sept. 27: Noon to 11 p.m.

— Sunday, Sept. 28: Noon to 8 p.m.

The four-day celebration will feature live music, traditional dancing, carnival rides, Greek food, desserts and wines, a vendor marketplace, the “Fabulous Finds” flea market and the “Taverna on the Bay.” A fireworks show is scheduled for Saturday night Sept. 27.

Organizers said parking and admission are free, though food, rides and games carry a fee.

For the first time, the festival will host a Special Needs Sunday on Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to noon. The initiative had been planned in previous years but was canceled twice due to inclement weather.

“We’re dedicating the first hour on Sunday to those with special needs so they don’t have to deal with the crowds and lines,” said Helen Maropakis, one of the festival organizers.

The drawing of the parish’s annual Super Raffle will take place Sunday night, Sept. 28.

The event, which began in 2011, has grown into one of Port Washington’s most popular community festivals, drawing thousands of visitors each year.

Numerous parishioner-led organizations support the parish and broader community through outreach programs made possible in part by this annual event.

With the leadership of Father John Lardas and parish president Demetrios Frangiskatos, organizers said the festival remains an important reason the church can continue its outreach programs locally and beyond. They credited the event’s success to the generosity of sponsors and the support of surrounding communities.