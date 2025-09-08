Late Suffolk County police officer honored with street renaming in Massapequa

A street renaming was held in Massapequa for a former Suffolk County Police Officer who died from cancer attributed to his work in Manhattan after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

A former Suffolk County Police Detective, Stephen Mullen, who died from cancer caused by the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, was honored with a street renaming in Massapequa on Friday, Sept. 5.

Multiple elected officials and hundreds of officers in blue were present at the intersection of Cherry Street and Forest Avenue as the “SCPD Detective Stephen J. Mullen Way” sign was put up.

“The Town of Oyster Bay and Nassau County never forget their hometown heroes, especially the brave men and women of law enforcement, who rush into danger when answering the call for help from fellow citizens,” Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said.

He said Mullen exemplified what it means to sacrifice while helping others.

Mullen’s career began when he entered the police academy in September 1992 and spent his entire career in Suffolk’s First Precinct.

He served in community-oriented police enforcement and the crime section before earning his detective designation in May 2006.

As a Suffolk County police officer, Mullen was honored 25 times, the highest of which was the Meritorious Police Service Award.

Mullen lived in Massapequa and worked for the Suffolk County Police Department for over two and a half decades. He also volunteered in lower Manhattan for the two days immediately following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Mullen was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

Thousands of people have died from Sept. 11-related illnesses, which include several forms of cancer and respiratory disorders. The health effects stem from exposure to the toxic dust and debris that covered Manhattan after the collapse of the World Trade Center.

Saladino said that Mullen loved his community and will be remembered for his bravery.

“This street, in the neighborhood where he lived for many years, will forever serve as a reminder of his sacrifice and his extraordinary life,” Saladino said. “When people pass by this block, they will forever remember Detective Stephen Mullen as an exemplary first responder.”

The Town of Oyster Bay honors its residents who died from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks each year with a ceremony at its Wall of Honor at Tobay Beach.