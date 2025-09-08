New Hyde Park-Mineola Runner’s Club holds 8k in Clinton G. Martin Park

Despite the rainy weather, the New Hyde Park-Mineola Runners finished their 47th annual 8k race Sunday, Sept. 7.

Hundreds participated in the club’s 8k run in Clinton G. Martin Park, which kicked off at 8 a.m., directly after the group Kids’ Fun Run at 7:30 a.m. The theme of this year’s race was “Honoring Our Heroes.”

“We dedicate this race to the first responders of 9/11 and to all those who defend our country at home and abroad,” the run club said in an online statement.

The club always donates a portion of the race’s entry fees to local nonprofits and causes in need of funds. It said a portion of this year’s fees would be donated to those supporting veterans and first responders.

Elected officials and community leaders, including North Hempstead Supervisor Jen DeSena, participated in the race.

“I’m always happy to participate in this race and feel solidarity with like-minded people in the great outdoors,” DeSena said. “Running is a lifetime sport that can be done alone or with friends, good for physical and mental health, and requires not much more than supportive sneakers.”

The event requires a significant number of volunteers and provides a unique opportunity to local runners, as 8k races are few and far between.

“8k is not a common distance, so people come from all around Long Island to run it,” DeSena said. “The running club supports many of our local nonprofits, and its members volunteer to set up the course and help the runners.”

Other local groups volunteer as well, including Scout troops, the Lakeville Estates Civic Association and the New Hyde Park and Mineola Fire Department ladder trucks. The fire departments provided the flag starting line for the race. For the first time this year, the run club presented team awards to those running.

The race has over 60 sponsors and donors, including individuals, local businesses, large corporations, unions and civic associations. Some include Dominic’s Italian-American Deli, Lucharitos, Key Foods, Dick’s Sporting Goods, YogaSix, Healthy Boy Grill and the Lakeville Estates Civic Association.