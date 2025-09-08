Westbury Street Fair returns to showcase local art, food and community

The Westbury Street Fair returned to Post Avenue with a show from Zabo Circus.

Thousands filled Post Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 6, for the annual Westbury Street Fair, a community tradition organized in collaboration with the Westbury Business Improvement District.

The daylong event featured dozens of vendors, live entertainment, food stands and trucks and family-friendly activities. Organizers said the fair drew a couple thousand attendees, building on momentum from a film screening in the piazza Friday night that brought in nearly 300 people.

“It’s one of my favorite things that we do here every year,” Westbury Village Mayor Peter Cavallaro said. “I get a chance to stand here, talk to people and engage. It’s a nice day. A little warm, but not raining, and we’re happy for that.”

Local businesses and organizations lined the streets, offering everything from handmade goods to art exhibits.

For Miriam Yaqoob, who owns Baali Handcrafted Goods with her husband, the fair was a first-time experience.

“We make handmade statement earrings and other acrylic pieces,” Yaqoob said. “This is our first time here, and we really like it so far. The people are amazing, and there’s good foot traffic. It’s been pretty good for us.”

Westbury Arts also participated, promoting its mission to connect, educate and inspire through cultural programming.

“We’re here because we’re part of this community and want people to know about Westbury Arts,” said Board President Julie Lyon.

The group’s gallery on Schenck Avenue was open during the fair, featuring a new abstract art exhibition.

“The weather’s been perfect, and we’ve had a lot of visitors, which is great for raising awareness,” said Lyon.

Visitors came from across Long Island to enjoy the fair’s food and entertainment.

“When street fair season comes around, it’s a great reason to get out,” said the Mariani family of New Hyde Park.

Cavallaro said while the petting zoo was canceled due to weather concerns, the fair still offered plenty of options for families and neighbors to connect.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to see their neighbors and for organizations to introduce themselves to the community,” Cavallaro said.