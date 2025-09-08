Top Workplaces 2025 Spotlight: Upstream Hospitality

Upstream Hospitality Group has been recognized by Long Island Press as a 2025 Top Workplace, a distinction that honors companies fostering exceptional culture and employee satisfaction.

Founded on the belief that hospitality extends beyond the guest experience, Upstream Hospitality invests deeply in its people, creating an environment built on collaboration, growth, and community. The company’s guiding principle — going upstream to achieve greatness — starts with supporting team members and empowering them to deliver memorable experiences across its brands.

With a portfolio that includes Tap Room, Bango Bowls, Salt Shack, Overlook Beach Club, The Boat Yard, and Surf Shack, the company has become known for creating unique concepts that connect with Long Island communities. This recognition highlights not just its success as a hospitality group, but the dedication and passion of the team members who make it possible.

Visit them at umpstreamhospitality.com.