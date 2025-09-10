Westbury welcomes students back to class at latest board of education meeting

Westbury’s Board of Education and administrators welcomed students back to class at its latest meeting.

The Westbury School District discussed funding for its “bell-to-bell” cellphone policy as students returned to the classroom at its Tuesday, Sept. 9, board of education meeting.

Westbury schools had their first day of classes on Tuesday, Sept. 2, and with that came the implementation of the new cellphone ban.

The ban, which became law May 9, aims to reduce distractions and increase student engagement by prohibiting the use of smartphones and other internet-enabled devices from the start to the end of the school day. The policy covers not only instructional time but also noninstructional periods such as lunch and recess.

The policy requires students to keep their phones in their lockers and has detailed consequences for students who do not follow the guidelines.

One resident asked during the public comment period whether the district was expected to receive funding for the ban, to which Robert Troinao, the board’s president, replied that the district had yet to receive any money from the state.

He said the district estimates that it would receive $25,000 if the state provided funding.

The board and Superintendent Tahira DuPree Chase welcomed students back to the classroom.

Chase said she is proud of everybody throughout the district.

“We open our schools with such joy and love and just celebration of all things teaching and learning,” she said.

Chase said she is also excited for the new families that joined the district this year.

“Thank you for trusting us with your children,” she said.