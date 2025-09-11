9/11 Anniversary: Where to honor the fallen on Long Island today

Here’s where and when Long Islanders are honoring the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

It’s been 24 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center killed nearly 3,000 people, many of them Long Islanders. Their hometowns haven’t forgotten them.

Here’s where to honor the fallen — and the heroes who stepped up to help — on Long Island today.

Town of Oyster Bay

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Board of Town of Oyster Bay will be holding their annual memorial ceremony at Tobay Beach. You can find more details by contacting the Department of Community & Youth Services at (516-767-7925. 7 p.m. Sept. 11.

Town of Hempstead

Join Town Supervisor John Ferretti and the town board for a sunrise ceremony located at Point Lookout beach.

hempsteadny.gov. 7:30 a.m. Sept. 11.

Farmingdale

The Farmingdale United Methodist Church will host a ceremony at the tree dedicated to Lieutenant Christopher P. Sullivan.

events.longislandpress.com. 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11.

Patchogue

The United Veterans Organization in Patchogue will be hosting a remembrance ceremony at Harry Hansen Memorial Park.

allevents.in. 5 p.m. Sept. 11.

Town of Babylon

The town of Babylon in cooperation with the Fire Chiefs Association will host a memorial service. It is located between Overlook and Cedar Beaches. It will consist of a moment of silence and honoring the 48 Babylon residents by reading their names.

townofbabylon.gov 6 p.m. Sept. 11.

City of Glen Cove

At Pratt Park the City of Glen Cove will be hosting a sunset remembrance ceremony.

allevents.in. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11.

Hauppauge

The Hauppauge fire department will host its annual ceremony at 855 Wheeler Road, Hauppauge. It is recommended to arrive at the fire headquarters at 6:30 p.m.

huappaugefiredepartment.org. 7 p.m. Sept. 11.

Long Beach

The City of Long Beach in cooperation with the Long Beach Fire Department will host a memorial service. It will be located on West Park Avenue at Lafayette Boulevard.

longbeachny.gov. 7 p.m. Sept. 11.

Garden City

The Garden City Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a remembrance service at the Village Green.

allevents.in. 7 p.m. Sept. 11.