LISTnet on the future of Long Island’s tech industry: AI, biotech and more

Tyler Roye is a man about town — as long as the town has something to do with the world of technology.

Roye, 59, is one of Long Island’s best-known technology gurus, having started Invision.com in 1995. It was one of the few Long Island internet companies to have survived the dot-com bust of the early 2000s.

Roye can be found at LISTnet, the technology organization he helped found and of which he is now a vice-chairman. He can be found at just about any tech show or event on the Island. He is also tops at keeping the media abreast of trends or, oftentimes, what it all means.

He sold Invision to Waltham, Mass-based MindSHIFT in 2007 for an undisclosed sum. But he didn’t stop there. In 2011, Roye started a new company, eGifter, a provider of online gift card services, in Huntington.

Roye is low-key, soft-spoken, and the go-to guy for those seeking information about Long Island’s tech industry. He grew up in Oyster Bay and studied business management at C.W. Post College (now LIU Post) In Brookville.

Tyler spoke to the Press during a rare break in his schedule.

We’re halfway through the current decade. Where does Long Island’s technology industry stand at this point?

I think Long Island’s technology industry has struggled for an identity because it’s always been comprised of a set of different areas, such as biotech and software, etc. In the 1990s, LISTnet identified a few different areas to focus on. But nonetheless, we have a strong base and we’re well-placed.

How are things looking as we move forward?

I think Long Island has tremendous growing power. We don’t at this point come off with the kind of success story of some other places, like Boston’s bio-tech corridor. But I think Long Island is making an impact and has the ability to make more of an impact. There have been innovations in a lot of areas. It’s unfortunate we have not packaged as well as some other areas.

Talk about packaging?

Long Island doesn’t roll off the tongue as well as some other areas of the country when it comes to tech. Not that marketing alone is going to do the trick. But there’s a big shake-up coming with AI. We had Computer Associates and Symbol Technologies. There’s going to be another opportunity with AI for us here.

Is there a big AI presence here yet?

It’s too early to tell what the size of it is going to be. Some companies are using it to improve their own businesses. The companies that embrace it will see growth.

Should Long Island, like Boston’s bio-tech, focus on a single industry?

You can’t make that just happen. We happen to have a diverse set of companies. You can support growth in critical areas. You’re going to get some success stories. But as I said, we are on the cusp of another round of technology coming up. You can take a look at some of the things Stony Brook is doing and some of the things going on at LISTnet.

Still, there are fears about AI, everything from AI systems taking away people’s jobs to students using it to do their work. Are those fears groundless?

I wouldn’t say they’re groundless. But I have a very positive feeling about AI. There is an opportunity to use it as a way of differentiating from what you have been doing before, in a positive way.

Let’s talk about AI and the educational process, in terms of how teachers can make sure their students are not misusing AI.

There are a lot of people working on counter-measures to misuse of the technology. AI creates a lot of new challenges. I am sure educators will find ways to deal with it.

If you could wave a magic wand, what would you like to see for the future of Long Island’s technology industry?

In a word, excitement. Excitement surrounding start-up companies on Long Island. I’d also like to see these companies attract resources, such as more people who could financially support start-ups. I’d like to see in a few more years that we have a vibrant start-up economy.