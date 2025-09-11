North Hempstead marks 24th anniversary of 9/11 with ceremony at new memorial

The Town of North Hempstead honored the victims and first responders of the Sept. 11 attacks during the town’s 24th anniversary remembrance ceremony.

The Town of North Hempstead gathered Thursday morning to mark the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with a solemn ceremony of prayer, reflection and remembrance at the town’s newly dedicated 9/11 Memorial.

The event, led by Town Clerk Ragini Srivastava, brought together elected officials, clergy, veterans, first responders and community members who stood together for moments of silence at 8:46 a.m. and 9:03 a.m. – the times when the hijacked planes struck the Twin Towers.

“Who can forget the sirens, the lights, the glaring of those rescuing, those recovering?” said Rev. Monsignor Clerkin, pastor of St. Peter’s Church of Port Washington. “Those were dark days. And today, we come together to remember… to rediscover the unity that brewed through the ashes and that we may be one nation under God, indivisible, with justice for all.”

Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena reflected on both the loss and resilience of Sept. 11, recalling the “Survivor Tree” that was pulled from the rubble of the World Trade Center and replanted at Ground Zero.

“By all counts, it should not have survived, but somehow, against the odds and by the grace of God, this tree is still alive,” DeSena said. “It has become a living symbol of resilience… and at the heart of this memorial are these powerful words: what we call resilience is often the quiet courage of ordinary people who refuse to be defeated.”

Srivastava reflected on her own memories of first arriving in the United States just weeks before Sept. 11, recalling the mourning families and grieving communities she witnessed.

“I witnessed families breaking apart who lost their loved ones,” Srivastava said. “I witnessed friends, community, strangers, neighbors standing for each other. They are resilient, they are courage. There is strength reflecting the true spirit of our great nation.”

Rabbi Anchin Perl of Chabad of Mineola called on the community to carry forward the spirit of unity that defined the days after Sept. 11.

“On that day, evil descended in fire and ash, but light rose up alongside it,” Perl said. “Light in the firefighters who climbed the stairwells, light in the police officers who led people to safety, light in the citizens who carried strangers on their backs. They were not superheroes. They were neighbors, friends, parents and children, and in their courage, they became eternal beacons of hope.”

Other faith leaders offered prayers, including Isma Chaudhry, president of the Islamic Center of Long Island, who urged unity and compassion.

“Let us collectively and individually reject hate and division and promote peace,” Chaudhry said. “The lasting legacy of 9/11 must not be fear or despair, but resilience and aspiration for a world renewed with compassion and kindness.”

The names of 58 victims from across the town were read aloud, with council members from each district honoring the victims from their communities. Council Members Robert Troiano, Jr., Dennis Walsh, Christine Liu, David A. Adhami and Mariann Dalimonte read the names of the victims from their districts. DeSena read the names for Council Member Edward Scott who was not in attendance.

Council members and family representatives paused twice to mark the moments when the towers fell.

The ceremony also honored first responders who died later from 9/11-related illnesses.

Police, fire and veteran representatives from the Nassau County Police Department Sixth Precinct, Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department, Roslyn Highlands Fire Department, Port Washington Fire Department, and Carle Place Fire Department laid wreaths at the town’s newly finished memorial.

“We place these wreaths today to honor those who were lost, those who continue to suffer, those who sacrificed and those who continue to fight for our safety and freedom,” DeSena said.

The event closed with members of American Legion Post 144, VFW Post 5253 and VFW Post 120 delivering a rifle salute in honor of those lost. This was followed by the playing of “Taps” and a rendition of “Amazing Grace” by Michael Tedeschi, chairman of the Port Washington Fire Department, on the bagpipes.