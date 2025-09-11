Raay-Nor’s fried chicken makes annual return to Malibu Shore Club through Sept. 21

The most popular item on the menu, the Southern Fried Chicken plate is the star of the restaurant’s annual return.

The scent of sizzling fried chicken drifts across the south shore through Sept. 21, luring crowds of hungry Long Islanders chasing a familiar taste of nostalgia. For the seventh summer, the legendary Raay-Nor’s Famous Chicken has returned to Malibu Shore Club in a limited pop-up run, delighting diners with crispy Southern Fried Chicken, creamy macaroni and cheese and the unmistakable tang of its signature salad dressing.

The Baldwin staple closed its doors in 2005 after more than 70 years in business, leaving generations of loyal customers longing for its homey comfort food. But each late summer, the iconic dishes reappear at the Lido Beach venue, where owner and president Butch Yamali ensures the tradition continues.

“Raay-Nor’s fried chicken is more than just a meal,” Yamali said. “It’s part of Long Island’s identity. Our pop-up shop lets people relive those crispy, juicy memories. And judging from the tremendous response from customers, the nostalgia is as delicious as the chicken.”

A Baldwin landmark remembered

For decades, Raay-Nor’s operated out of a rustic “little log cabin” on Grand Avenue in Baldwin, a gathering place for family dinners, birthday parties and special occasions. When the restaurant shut down, its absence left a hole in the local dining scene.

At Malibu, Yamali has carefully recreated the Baldwin experience, from the fried chicken and Chicken Maryland to desserts like homemade pecan pie. Bottles of Raay-Nor’s beloved salad dressing, a fan favorite, are also sold at the register.

“People light up when they see the dressing,” Yamali said. “They grab a bottle or two because it’s not just for salads — people remember pouring it on everything.”

In the kitchen: no shortcuts allowed

Bringing Raay-Nor’s back to life each year is no small task. Executive Chef Stephen Rosenbluth said the kitchen runs at full throttle during the two-week tribute, preparing mountains of chicken and side dishes by hand.

“We go through about 9,000 pounds of chicken during this run,” Rosenbluth said. “That’s around 3,500 plates of Southern Fried Chicken in just 10 days. Every morning we’re prepping 500 pieces by hand. It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it to see people’s reactions.”

Rosenbluth emphasized that the recipes remain faithful to the originals developed by the late Chef Robert Organ, who trained Malibu’s staff in person after flying from Texas.

“I was told I can’t change a thing — and I wouldn’t want to,” Rosenbluth said. “These recipes are precise, not a pinch of this or a handful of that. They’ve been perfected over decades and people come here for that exact flavor. When someone takes a bite and says, ‘This is just like I remember,’ that’s the biggest compliment we can get.”

More than just chicken

While fried chicken is the headliner, the pop-up menu offers plenty of other crowd-pleasers. Chicken pot pie, corn fritters and rich macaroni and cheese bring back memories of family-style meals. The cocktail menu, featuring retro drinks like Grasshoppers and Strawberry Margaritas, rounds out the throwback experience.

And then there’s the relish tray, a signature starter that accompanied every Raay-Nor’s meal. At Malibu, it’s still served as a nod to tradition.

“These little details are what make it authentic,” Rosenbluth said. “Anyone can fry chicken, but it’s the whole experience that people remember.”

A seasonal tradition

The Raay-Nor’s revival is now part of the rhythm of late summer on Long Island. Each September, beachgoers, campers and longtime locals flock to Malibu to savor the dishes one more time before the venue closes for the season.

“Malibu is a summer destination,” Rosenbluth said. “By the time we hit Labor Day and this event, the place is buzzing. After September, we wind down and operations shift to Milleridge Inn and our other properties. But right now, it’s all about Raay-Nor’s.”

For Yamali, the tradition is about honoring Long Island’s culinary history while creating new memories.

“I hear from people who came to Raay-Nor’s with their parents 40 or 50 years ago,” he said. “Now they’re bringing their kids and grandkids to Malibu to keep that tradition alive. It’s amazing to see how food connects generations.”

A community celebration

Diners don’t just come for the food — they come for the chance to relive a piece of their past. Guests reminisce about childhood dinners in Baldwin, swap stories about first dates and proudly introduce younger family members to the dishes they grew up with.

“You look around the room and it’s nothing but smiles,” Rosenbluth said. “It’s not just nostalgia — it’s joy. People are celebrating a part of their lives.”

Planning a visit

The Raay-Nor’s Famous Chicken pop-up runs daily through Sunday, Sept. 21, at Malibu Shore Club, located at 1500 Lido Blvd. in Lido Beach. Reservations are encouraged and both patio dining and takeout are available.

Yamali said the effort each year is demanding, but he has no plans to stop.

“Raay-Nor’s was a landmark and it deserves to be remembered,” Yamali said. “Every September, when someone takes that first bite of fried chicken and says, ‘This is exactly how I remember it,’ that’s when I know we’ve done our job.”

More information is available at www.raaynors.com