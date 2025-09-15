Hundreds attend Hicksville Chamber of Commerce’s annual street fair

Hundreds of Hicksville residents came out on Sunday, Sept. 14, as the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce hosted its 22nd annual street fair.

The fair stretched along Nelson Avenue for nearly a quarter mile, running side-by-side with Newbridge Road just south of the Hicksville LIRR Station.

The community event, held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., was free to the public and featured dozens of vendors, food trucks and several booths run by community organizations.

Local politicians made appearances as well. U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi visited the street fair and several Democratic candidates for offices in the county and the Town of Oyster Bay had a booth.

The event featured live music, a DJ, a merchandise bazaar, a mechanical bull, a rock wall and a Kids Funzone with lots of activities. The first 500 kids to come down received free ice cream.

Chamber President Charlie Razenson previously said the fair was a “big deal” for the community.

The street fair is typically held each year near Hicksville’s LIRR train station, but it had to be moved due to construction. The Hicksville Downtown Revitalization Initiative is set to bring several new developments to the area.

Razenson said the event will return to Festival Plaza in 2026, which he noted will also be the 250th anniversary of America’s founding.