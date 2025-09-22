Campus Drive receives secondary street name ‘Vikings Way’

Campus Drive in Port Washington received a secondary name, “Vikings Way,” in honor of the Port Washington School District.

Council Member Mariann Dalimonte announced the unveiling of the new secondary street name “Vikings Way” on Campus Drive in Port Washington, a tribute to the community’s school spirit and Viking pride.

The unveiling, scheduled to coincide with this year’s Pride in Port celebrations, brought together community members, students, and local leaders to celebrate Port Washington’s strong tradition of unity, education, and pride in its schools.

Dalimonte expressed her gratitude to Detective Tony Guzzello of the Port Washington Police Department for bringing forward the idea.

“This wonderful tribute to our schools and students would not have been possible without Detective Guzzello’s vision,” said Dalimonte.

She also extended thanks to the school board of the Port Washington Union Free School District, former Interim Superintendent Christopher Shields, Superintendent Gaurav Passi, Pastor Nathan of the Bible Church, and the Town Board of North Hempstead for their support and approval in making “Vikings Way” a reality.

“Campus Drive is at the heart of our schools, and this new secondary street name reflects the incredible spirit of our students, alumni, educators, and families. It’s a lasting reminder of the pride we all share in Port Washington,” said Dalimonte.

The “Vikings Way” sign now stands as a symbol of school pride and community strength for generations to come.