‘Mesmerica’ brings immersive dome show to Cradle of Aviation

The planetarium in Garden City is set to transform into a dome of sound, light and emotional release when “Mesmerica” comes to the Cradle of Aviation Museum on Saturday, Sept. 27, and again on Saturday, Oct. 18.

The record-breaking show — the creation of award-winning musician James Hood — has already sold nearly a million tickets across more than 60 cities in North America, making it the fastest-selling fulldome music experience in history. For audiences, the appeal is simple: a mix of hypnotic animated visuals, soothing rhythms and an immersive 360-degree projection that aims to quiet the mind while lifting the spirit.

“Mesmerica is a visual music show conceived by James Hood, who many people know as the drummer for The Pretenders,” said Michael Daut, the show’s director and vice president of venue engagement. “It’s the type of show that you just melt into. When the show is over, you feel so much better than when you walked in. It’s a little bit like emotional therapy on the dome.”

Science of happiness

The show blends art and science in its approach, weaving together soundscapes with imagery that taps into human psychology.

“The film is based on the science of happiness,” Daut said. “There are certain visual patterns and sounds that can help create positive brain states. It allows you to unplug from distractions. You’re not looking at your cell phone — you’re drifting away into the music and visuals that are so beautiful and mesmerizing you can’t take your eyes off them.”

At the heart of the music is the hang drum — also known as the pan drum — a UFO-shaped instrument played with the fingertips. Its tones, Daut explained, are “resonant and soothing,” creating a meditative quality.

A modern twist on planetarium tradition

Audiences familiar with laser light shows of the past may find echoes of that experience in “Mesmerica”.

“This harkens back a little bit to Laserium,” Daut said, recalling the laser spectacles once popular in planetariums. “But we’ve kind of busted genres in a lot of ways and created something fresh. If you liked laser shows, you’re going to love ‘Mesmerica.’”

Unlike a film with a traditional storyline, the experience is personal.

“There’s no story [per se],” Daut said. “You become the main character going on a journey of finding peace. It appeals to eight-year-olds and 100-year-olds alike. The show meets you where you are that day. You might go in feeling great or you might go in stressed, but the result is the same — it lifts you.”

Many audience members return multiple times, finding new layers each visit. According to Daut, about 30 percent of the ticket holders are repeat visitors.

From experiment to global phenomenon

The roots of “Mesmerica” trace back to a dome set up at Los Angeles Center Studios, where producers tested new types of content for planetariums beyond science programming.

“For a long time, domes were devoted exclusively to astronomy,” Daut said. “But I’ve always been an advocate of taking the dome further. There’s so much more that can be done.”

That experiment caught Hood’s attention and together the team developed “Mesmerica.” The project quickly outgrew its initial venues in Los Angeles and San Diego, ultimately spreading nationwide and now expanding into Europe and the United Kingdom.

“We’ve been amazingly humbled by the success,” Daut said. “This started as a project to see what was possible. Now it’s turned into something we’ve built a company around. It’s way beyond our wildest expectations.”

Expanding the vision

The company, now called Worlds, has since released additional shows, including “Beatifica” in 2022 and the upcoming “Astronomica,” scheduled for select theaters this fall. A fourth project is already in production.

“We intend to continue providing uplifting, engaging content for evenings when many planetariums are closed,” Daut said. “We’re making great use of their investment in technology to attract audiences at times when the theaters would normally be dark.”

Daut emphasized that the social aspect of gathering in a dome is part of the show’s magic, distinguishing it from virtual reality.

“One of the most important things we do is help people connect socially,” he said. “With ‘Mesmerica,’ the shared experience of being in the dome together adds another layer of meaning.”

A community experience

The show’s ability to appeal across generations, inspire repeat visits and provide a space for relaxation has resonated with audiences around the world.

“We hear incredible comments from people about how the show has made them feel,” Daut said. “Some say it helped them let go of stress. Others say it reminded them of beauty and peace. To see that kind of impact is just amazing.”

For Long Islanders, the chance to experience “Mesmerica” comes soon, with three shows scheduled Sept. 27 at 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., followed by another series on Oct. 18.

“We can’t wait for audiences on Long Island to experience it,” Daut said. “It’s going to be amazing.”

