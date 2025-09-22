Oyster Bay Cruise Night celebrates final show of the season

Richard Pollari, who won Best in Show for his 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air in Saturday’s competition.

Oyster Bay’s Cruise Night is a 20-year-old tradition that invites car owners to park their antique and exotic cars on Audrey Avenue. On Saturday, Sept. 20, car enthusiasts revved their engines at the last festival of the season.

“I am so proud of everything this year,” said Amy Reilly Hanley, the executive director of the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce, which puts on the event.

This year’s weekly car show began on Tuesday, May 27, drawing thousands of attendees throughout the summer. The shows took place on Tuesdays throughout the summer, with the exception of the last one, which was held on Saturday.

Richard Polleri, who won Best in Show in Saturday’s competition with his red 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air, said the community spirit at the event and sharing his car with others meant more to him than the award.

“I met a lot of people who took pictures in a car. I let anyone who wants to take a picture,” said Polleri, who invited visitors to sit in his classic. “I make kids happy, and I make ladies happy, guys happy, I make all the people happy. That’s all I want. That’s the way I roll.”

Polleri said he takes great pride in his car and the renovation work he’s done to it.

“I’m the one that actually did the overhaul on everything, to make it look the way it looks now,” Polleri said. “I love driving it. I drive it as much as I can, even in winter, if there’s no snow on the ground, I just drive the hell out of it.”

Polleri said he developed a passion for antique cars after he left the U.S. armed forces. He takes his car to dozens of shows a year and meets up with guys in the Vintage Chevrolet Club as often as he can.

He said he tries to attend each Tuesday’s show, but usually misses them or comes late. On Saturday, however, he was among the first ones there and the last to leave.

“I enjoy conversing with people. I love conversation,” Polleri said. “That’s why I do it, and that’s why I love it. I love to be with people.”

But car enthusiasts aren’t the only ones who have something waiting for them at Cruise Night.

Reilly Hanley said local organizations, like the library and the Boys & Girls Club, come with activities for kids, offering games and giveaways.

“Anything that ties in families and children while incorporating the local organizations is definitely a win,” she said.

She said local businesses also benefit from the weekly festival and have seen an increase in traffic.

“The business owners have been talking about it as well. Anything we can do to help our local businesses drive foot traffic into town is great,” she said.