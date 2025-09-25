How one Girl Scout balances leadership and creativity to help her community

From selling the most cookies to helping design an award-winning holiday light show, standout Girl Scout Amani Bradley Coleman is proving there’s no limit to what she can achieve. Balancing school, sports, leadership, and creativity, she shines as an inspiration to her peers while spreading joy throughout her community.

You’ve accomplished so much in Girl Scouts this year, from top cookie seller to winning the Holiday Light Show design contest. What drives you to take on so many challenges and succeed?

I always push myself to be the best I can be and always say there’s more I can do to make it happen.

Your troop’s winning light show design will be unveiled in November. Can you share what inspired your idea and what it means to see it come to life?

This was a troop idea that we all collaborated on, and there was one main Girl Scout that I’ve been with since kindergarten who led this project and drew the design. This is the most amazing feeling to have our team efforts come to life. We have been doing this for many years and any time we can see smiles on other people’s faces it makes my heart full. As a Girl Scout, that’s what we do, we try our best to bring happiness and joy into our community.

You’re involved in cheerleading, gymnastics, karate, and flag football. How do you balance all these activities with school and Girl Scouts?

I set a certain time for each activity and make sure I am disciplined. It becomes challenging at times with school and my many activities, but I’m always gonna strive to be the best, I love giving it my all. Girl Scouts taught me how to navigate life and how to strive. Seeing all of the mentors around me that are women makes me see my amazing future.

As a Media Girl, you’ve captured photos and videos at events. What’s your favorite part about being behind the camera and telling those stories?

I love getting to meet new people and learning about them and their interests. Showing my peers and new people the things ive learned from being a media girl and just doing Girl Scouts in general, is the most profound feeling.

What advice would you give to other Girl Scouts who want to explore lots of different interests like you have?

I would say just go for it, there is nothing to lose. Just put yourself out there and try everything you wanna do. No risk, no reward. Explore, explore, explore! Love within your skin!