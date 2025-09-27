These 3 new restaurants are LI must-tries

Looking for new restaurants and meals to try? Check out Babylon Social’s stellar Ceasar salad.

Looking for someplace different to try this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here are three new restaurants that are perfect for enjoying with friends or family.

BABYLON SOCIAL RESTAURANT

Trendy, fun and packed with flavor, Babylon social opened with a hit on June 11, creating an entertaining gastropub experience.With its lively atmosphere and modern design it will be a go-to hangout spot.

The menu offers a bit of everything. Order the viral girl dinner (Caesar salad and truffle fries) or stick with classics such as burgers, sandwiches or pizza. End the night with a gooey nutella pizza. There is also a strong cocktail list that keeps the bar scene lively with the addition of their fall-flavored drinks.

Babylon Social is staying up to date on trends, with events and theme nights. In addition to trivia and weekly specials such as Marinara Monday and Wing Wednesday, they have hosted Love Island watch parties in the past. This makes Babylon Social a perfect night out with friends.

100 Deer Park Ave., Babylon, 631-314-6100, babylonsocial.com

ROCKEFELLERS KITCHEN AND COCKTAILS

Step into the Roaring Twenties with craft cocktails, American eats, and a speakeasy vibe that bleeds Gatsby glam. This new restaurant opened on Sept. 3 and promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience.

The menu is playfully themed to add to the experience. You can order flappers and drums for wings, Jazz Age minis for sliders, or the Gatsby greens salads. Signature cocktails feature Prohibition-style names.

Rockefellers also doubles as a sports spot. Football fans can enjoy watching the National Football League games with the addition of game day food and drink specials for every game.



2811 Middle Country Rd., Lake Grove, 631-750-7625, rockefellerslg.com

BANGKOK VILLA BISTRO

Opened on June 8 in Levittown, Bangkok Villa Bistro is a modern Thai restaurant that combines authentic flavors with a social vibe. The space may be small, but it is filled with colorful plates and drinks that can be jumbo-sized.

Diners have the options between tasty curries, spicy noodles, and fresh vegetarian dishes. Signature items like drunken noodles and pineapple fried rice are fan favorites already. When you are ready for a treat after your meal, you can try the classic mango sticky rice.

The staff is friendly and provides a relaxed environment. This is definitely a spot that works for a casual date night or a quick, delicious weeknight dinner.

341 Wantagh Ave., Levittown, 516-699-3699, bangkokvillabistro.com